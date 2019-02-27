Armenia’s Consulate General to Mark 25th Anniversary

Anna Hakobyan, Wife of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, to Attend

GLENDALE – The Consulate General of the Republic of Armenia in Los Angeles is organizing a gala on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Consulate General. Anna Hakobyan, the wife of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, will attend the event.

Numerous dignitaries are slated to join the silver jubilee gala celebration, which will honor the Founding Friends of the Consulate General of Armenia in Los Angeles and House of Armenia Board of Trustees & Board of Directors.

The gala will take place on 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 7 at the Glendale Hilton Hotel. More details about the event will be publicized in the future, according to the Consulate staff.

http://asbarez.com/177932/armenias-consulate-general-to-mark-25th-anniversary/

