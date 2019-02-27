Armenia PM arrives in Iran (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, has arrived in Iran, together with his wife, Anna Hakobyan, on Wednesday morning.

On the same day, the PM will meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, in capital city Tehran, the Government of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Subsequently, the leaders of the two countries will make statements before the mass media representatives, and sum up the results of their talks.

In the evening, Pashinyan is scheduled to meet with representatives of the Armenian community of Tehran.

https://news.am/eng/news/498573.html

