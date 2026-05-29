Exclusive: Imported voters, fake websites: Russia’s covert efforts to stop Armenia’s pivot West

By Tom Balmforth, Gram Slattery, Humeyra Pamuk and Lucy Papachristou

Summary

Russia’s efforts include scheme to fly voters into country, creation of website attacking current government, intel sources say

Armenian PM Pashinyan has increased ties with US, EU: Moscow hits back with trade restrictions

Trump endorsed Pashinyan’s re-election bid on Wednesday, Russia says meddling claims are false

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LONDON/WASHINGTON, May 29 (Reuters) – Russia has intensified covert efforts to undermine the leader of Armenia’s bid for re-election next month, fearing his victory could lock in the former ​Soviet republic’s realignment with the West, according to Western intelligence and government officials.

Moscow’s plans ahead of the June 7 election have included disinformation campaigns in favour of pro-Russian candidates and an audacious scheme to transport tens of thousands of Russian-Armenians to sway ‌the vote, according to interviews with five Western intelligence officials and documents seen by Reuters.

https://www.reuters.com/world/imported-voters-fake-websites-russias-covert-efforts-stop-armenias-pivot-west-2026-05-29/?fbclid=IwY2xjawSGXaFleHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETF3UlNvRU9sMlpFNFNYYzNFc3J0YwZhcHBfaWQQMjIyMDM5MTc4ODIwMDg5MgABHs9DkzFE3w6Yofb6cIVMQBPmmoqJEoEv9ICbW6vzR1hnz-c8EWkOKcyovEcr_aem_ypfwVUJOQdHRqdemm5rbuA