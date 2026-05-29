Exclusive: Imported voters, fake websites: Russia’s covert efforts to stop Armenia’s pivot West

By Tom Balmforth, Gram Slattery, Humeyra Pamuk and Lucy Papachristou
Summary
- Russia’s efforts include scheme to fly voters into country, creation of website attacking current government, intel sources say
- Armenian PM Pashinyan has increased ties with US, EU: Moscow hits back with trade restrictions
- Trump endorsed Pashinyan’s re-election bid on Wednesday, Russia says meddling claims are false
- US pushing for transport corridor through Armenia in bid to boost Western access to mineral-rich Central Asia
LONDON/WASHINGTON, May 29 (Reuters) – Russia has intensified covert efforts to undermine the leader of Armenia’s bid for re-election next month, fearing his victory could lock in the former Soviet republic’s realignment with the West, according to Western intelligence and government officials.
Moscow’s plans ahead of the June 7 election have included disinformation campaigns in favour of pro-Russian candidates and an audacious scheme to transport tens of thousands of Russian-Armenians to sway the vote, according to interviews with five Western intelligence officials and documents seen by Reuters.
https://www.reuters.com/world/imported-voters-fake-websites-russias-covert-efforts-stop-armenias-pivot-west-2026-05-29/?fbclid=IwY2xjawSGXaFleHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETF3UlNvRU9sMlpFNFNYYzNFc3J0YwZhcHBfaWQQMjIyMDM5MTc4ODIwMDg5MgABHs9DkzFE3w6Yofb6cIVMQBPmmoqJEoEv9ICbW6vzR1hnz-c8EWkOKcyovEcr_aem_ypfwVUJOQdHRqdemm5rbuA
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