Armenian Mining and Metallurgy Association Becomes a Member of the International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM)

YEREVAN — The Armenian Mining and Metallurgy Association (AMMA) has officially become an Association Member of the International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM), marking a significant milestone for Armenia’s mining industry and reinforcing the sector’s commitment to responsible mining, sustainable development and alignment with leading international standards.

Rohitesh Dhawan, President and CEO of ICMM, welcomed AMMA’s admission, stating:

“It’s a great privilege to welcome the Armenian Mining and Metallurgy Association into ICMM at an important moment for our industry and Armenia’s development journey.

There’s unprecedented demand for minerals and metals and growing expectations that they’re produced responsibly. AMMA’s admission to ICMM reflects a shared commitment to strengthening standards and meeting the needs of the energy transition without compromising communities or nature.”

Vardan Jhanyan, President of the Armenian Mining and Metallurgy Association, said:

“AMMA’s mission includes helping build a modern, responsible and globally competitive mining industry in Armenia. Becoming a member of ICMM is a major milestone on that journey. It connects Armenia’s mining sector to the world’s leading platform for responsible mining and provides valuable opportunities to exchange knowledge, strengthen professional capacity and accelerate the adoption of international best practices.

We are proud to join a community that shares the vision of a modern, well managed mining sector and look forward both to learning from global leaders and to contributing Armenia’s experience to the global conversation.”

The ICMM is a global leadership organization for sustainable development, representing 26 of the world’s largest mining companies and 39 national, commodity-specific and professional associations from across the world. It works collaboratively with United Nations bodies, multilateral financial institutions, and international fora including the OECD and the Intergovernmental Forum on Mining, Minerals, Metals and Sustainable Development (IGF), to strengthen the contribution of mining and metals to sustainable development.

Guided by a strong commitment to responsible mining and open engagement, ICMM brings together industry and global stakeholders to advance high standards of environmental, social, and governance performance across the sector.

AMMA’s membership reflects a continued commitment to advancing responsible mining practices in Armenia and further aligning the sector with internationally recognized standards and global best practice.

https://massispost.com/2026/05/63902/