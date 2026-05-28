Some Reflections on the Life of the Church, Looking Ahead to the Coming Years (by Pope Leo XIV)

The Pope’s Address to the Members of the Dicastery for Evangelization

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 05.28.2026).- On the morning of Thursday, May 28, in the Council Chamber of the Apostolic Palace, Pope Leo XIV received the members of the Dicastery for Evangelization in audience. The Holy Father delivered a major address to them on the life of the Church in the coming years. Below is the English translation of the Pope’s address:

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In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit,

Peace be with you!

Your Eminences, Your Excellencies,

Dear brothers and sisters,

It is a joy for me to meet you, at the conclusion of the Plenary Session of the Dicastery for Evangelization – Section for Fundamental Questions regarding Evangelization in the World. The circumstance offers me an opportunity to share some thoughts regarding the life of the Church, especially for the years ahead of us.

First of all, though, I wish to express my most heartfelt thanks for the great work carried out by the Dicastery during last year’s Jubilee. We experienced a time of grace that saw millions of pilgrims flock to Rome. What was the final figure? They say 30 million… [they announce the figure] Over 33 million! This event required a great deal of organizational effort, which was reflected in a warm welcome on various fronts and, above all, in the attention paid to the spiritual dimension, given the abundance of gifts that the Lord poured out upon the faithful.

The destination of the Holy Door of the four Papal Basilicas did not prevent the Holy Year from being lived out intensely in the local Churches. Throughout the world, hope became the central theme of Christian life. The emphasis placed on the “youngest sister”, who, almost unnoticed, pulls along the two older ones, faith and charity, still needs to be proclaimed and lived with intensity and conviction. The world thirsts for hope more than ever. It longs to live in peace and in the certainty that the commitment to building a city worthy of God’s children is not only possible but real, because it is imbued with a hope that offers true, not illusory, objectives. Let us not, therefore, cease this proclamation, sustained by the Lord Jesus’ promise to remain with us always; it is made visible in the witness we are called to offer as disciples faithful to his word (cf. Mt 28:18–20).

Evangelization must remain the fundamental motivation behind every action of the universal Church and of local communities; only in this way is the faith itself continually rediscovered in all its beauty and able to express its credibility to the full. The proclamation of the Gospel, which instils hope, is not a utopian proposal: it is a witness that draws people in because it reveals the call to love and truth.

We cannot underestimate the fact that, especially in Western countries, the crisis of faith, together with other socio-cultural factors, has given rise to widespread religious indifference. To many, faith no longer appears relevant to their lives. The underlying danger, the gravity of which is not always perceived, is that the very essence of what is most human – namely, the search for meaning – may be lost. The great existential questions remain unanswered, whilst a technological culture that is supposed to meet every need is spreading.

Even in this context, the encounter with Christ is able to restore full meaning and value to people’s lives, and the Church rediscovers the enduring relevance of the mandate she has received from the risen Lord. No one can take her place in this mission, which is as urgent as it is necessary to ensure a reliable foundation for the future of humanity, so that it may be a future of peace, justice, freedom and fraternity.

As emerged during the Consistory last January, Pope Francis’ Apostolic Exhortation Evangelii gaudium “continues to be a significant point of reference. In addition to introducing new content, it refocuses everything on the kerygma as the heart of our Christian and ecclesial identity” (Letter to the Cardinals, 22 April 2026). I therefore invite you too to revisit Evangelii gaudium in your work at every level, to promote a mission that is “Christ-centred and kerygmatic … born of an encounter with Christ that is capable of transforming lives” (ibid.).

The strong demand for spirituality, which is gaining ground – particularly among young people – and which was clearly evident during the Youth Jubilee, merits our close attention. The new generation is not closed to the Gospel; on the contrary, many, when they rediscover it, wish to know it better, because they sense that within it lies the secret to being truly happy. I am certain that your Dicastery is particularly attentive to this question which our contemporaries are posing with ever greater insistence, and which demands a credible and coherent response. Evangelization does not rely on the efficiency of structures or on social relevance, nor even on the approval that may be received at any given moment. What remains essential is rather to trust in the guidance of the Holy Spirit, to follow the paths He shows to lead many people to Christ, to His Word that saves, to His love that renews life.

Today, evangelization must, in particular, also grapple with the changed conditions and dynamics surrounding the transmission of the faith from one generation to the next. In some parts of the world, this transmission has all but ceased, and this requires the ability to take on new challenges. The causes of this situation are well known and manifold; the result, however, is a spiritual “poverty” among the younger generations, a lack of motivation and of the means to develop, in full freedom, that commitment to the faith which gives meaning to life. Thanks be to God, there are numerous and varied initiatives throughout the world through which Christian communities, associations, movements and ecclesial groups meet young people, listen to them and engage in dialogue with them. The prevailing cultural climate in media-saturated and consumerist societies diminishes the capacity to learn with patience and to undertake, with effort, a personal quest for truth, with perseverance and a critical sense. Every message risks being perceived as just one opinion among many.

The transmission of faith, in this context, necessarily involves encountering people and communities who express the joy of the Christian faith and the coherence of a Gospel-inspired way of life. It is certainly not by watering down the content or softening the demands that Christianity can be made attractive, but by bearing witness with humility and courage to “the way, the truth and the life” that has converted and sanctified so many people. As Benedict XVI stated: “What we need at this moment in history are men who, through an enlightened and lived faith, make God credible in this world. […] We need people who keep their gaze fixed on God, learning true humanity from Him. We need people whose intellect is enlightened by the light of God and whose hearts God opens, so that their intellect may speak to the intellect of others and their hearts may open the hearts of others. Only through men who are touched by God can God return to men” (Benedict’s Europe in the Crisis of Cultures, Siena 2005, 63–64). The sanctity of life, therefore, remains the most convincing expression of the beauty of the Christian faith, which transcends the ages and speaks to every culture.

I would also like to say a word to you regarding catechesis, which plays a decisive role in the life of the Church through its commitment to formation and the transmission of the faith. Special attention is due to catechumens, who are requesting Baptism in ever-increasing numbers. The joyful service of the community in welcoming and accompanying catechumens cannot end with the celebration of the Sacrament. The subsequent task demands no less responsibility: namely, that of offering an environment in which the expectations that led them to adhere to Christ and His Church are fulfilled.The duty to keep alive the choice of faith made through Baptism entails, particularly for parish communities, the need to strive constantly for the high standard of Christian life (cf. Saint John Paul II, Apostolic Letter Novo millennio ineunte, 31), to ensure that the newly baptized have a space for coherent growth, the fruit of interpersonal relationships lived in love and in reciprocal service.

Similar care must be accorded to the boys and girls who receive the sacrament of Confirmation. I encourage the many initiatives that accompany them as they continue on their journey of faith for their human and Christian growth. Such initiatives are made truly effective by the attention given to each of them personally, a reflection of the Lord’s unique and personal love.

Dear friends, I thank you for your service to my ministry and to the entire Church and, entrusting you to the Virgin Mary, perfect disciple and missionary of the Gospel, I accompany you with my blessing. Thank you!

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Some Reflections on the Life of the Church, Looking Ahead to the Coming Years (by Pope Leo XIV) | ZENIT – English