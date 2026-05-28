126 tons of urea, 67 tons of flour sent from Russia to Armenia via Azerbaijan

A new transit of cargo from Russia to Armenia was carried out via Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, three railcars—two of which loaded with 126 tons of carbamide (urea), and one with 67 tons of flour—have set off from the Bilajari (Balajari) railway station in Azerbaijan.

It is reported that the train will pass through the Boyuk Kasik railway station into Georgia, from where it will continue to Armenia.

To date, more than 28,000 tons of grain, more than 4,000 tons of fertilizer, 133 tons of aluminum, and 68 tons of buckwheat have been transported from Russia to Armenia via Azerbaijan.

In addition to transit transportation, oil products are exported from Azerbaijan to Armenia. To date, more than 10,000 tons of diesel fuel, 979 tons of AI-92, and 2,955 tons of AI-95 gasoline have been exported from Azerbaijan to Armenia.

https://news.am/en/news/1039055