Ecumenical Patriarch and Archbishop of Albania visit Cappadocia

A pilgrimage visit to Cappadocia is being undertaken from Saturday, May 16, through Monday afternoon by Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew together with his guest, Archbishop Ioannis of Albania.

The two Primates, accompanied by their entourages, arrived at Nevşehir Airport at midday and subsequently paid courtesy visits to the Governor of Nevşehir, Hüseyin Kök, and the Mayor of the city, Rasim Ari.

On that occasion, the Ecumenical Patriarch expressed his gratitude to the local authorities for all the assistance provided in connection with the organization of the concelebration at the Church of Saint Theodore in Malakopi (Derinkuyu), as well as the Vespers service at the Church of the Theotokos in Nevşehir. He also thanked them for the warm welcome extended to all the pilgrims who traveled from Constantinople, Greece, and elsewhere to participate in the pilgrimage.

In the afternoon, the two Primates visited the village of Cemil (formerly Tzalele), specifically the silent Church of the Holy Cross, in whose courtyard they chanted the hymn “O Gladsome Light” (“Phos Hilaron”). They later visited nearby Sinasos (Mustafapaşa), where Archon of the Ecumenical Patriarchate Grigorios Chatzieleftheriadis hosted a dinner in their honor at his historic mansion residence.

It should be noted that Archbishop Ioannis of Albania, accompanied by Bishop Ignatius of Amantia, Chief Secretary of the Holy Synod, and his Archdeacon Ioannis, arrived in Constantinople on Thursday evening. On Friday, he held an informal meeting with the Ecumenical Patriarch, during which they discussed current issues of mutual interest.

That same evening, they attended an official dinner hosted by the Xyloporta Community on the occasion of the recent commemoration of the 1,400th anniversary of the Akathist Hymn, which took place at the Holy Spring of the Theotokos at Blachernae.

Photos: Nikos Papachristou

Note: The first photograph with the Governor was provided by the Nevşehir Governor’s Office.

Orthodox Times