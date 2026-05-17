Archbishop of America on AHEPA Sunday: AHEPA serves Hellenism and Orthodoxy

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America highlighted the contribution of AHEPA to the Greek-American community, the Church, and American society in his encyclical for AHEPA Sunday.

The Archbishop emphasized that the American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association has long played an important role in preserving and promoting Greek cultural, linguistic, and spiritual heritage.

Referring to Isocrates, he noted that “to be Greek is truly a civilizational project,” stressing that AHEPA combines devotion to Greek roots with a spirit of inclusiveness and hospitality.

As he stated, the organization “is utterly aligned with the highest goals and aspirations of the Hellenic ideal and, indeed, the welcoming spirit of Orthodox Christianity,” while through its cooperation with local parishes it strengthens the mission of the Church.

At the same time, Archbishop Elpidophoros pointed out that AHEPA expands the reach of Greek Orthodox communities and brings “more and more people into the Fold of the Great Shepherd, our Resurrected Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.”

The Archbishop of America called upon the faithful of the Archdiocese to give thanks to God for the “many and multiform offerings” of AHEPA, noting that the organization serves both Hellenism and the global mission of the Church.

“AHEPA serves both these ends, from the shores of America to the shores of the Bosphorus,” Archbishop Elpidophoros stated, praying that God bless the organization’s work.

The full text of the encyclical

Orthodox Times