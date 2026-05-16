Pope Leo XIV to pay official visit to Paris from September 25 to 28

Pope Leo XIV will make an official visit to Paris from September 25 to 28, marking the first official papal trip to France since the visit of Pope Benedict XVI in 2008.

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed the Vatican’s confirmation of the papal visit in a message posted online.

“This visit is an honor for our country, a joy for Catholics, and a great moment of hope for everyone,” the French president wrote.

Macron had invited the Pope to visit Paris during his trip to the Vatican on April 10.

The American pontiff, who was born in Chicago, has French roots through his paternal grandmother and family ties to France on his mother’s side as well.

During his stay in Paris, Pope Leo XIV is expected to celebrate Mass and visit UNESCO.

According to French media reports, the Vatican chose September for the visit for two main reasons. First, it is not customary for a Pope to visit a country within six months of a major national election. Second, uncertainty remains in France regarding the outcome of the presidential elections scheduled for spring 2027.

The French visit will be the Pope’s second trip to a major European country after Spain, where he is expected to travel from June 6 to 12. Pope Leo XIV had previously made a brief visit to Monaco on March 28.

Pope Francis visited French territory three times during his pontificate, although none of those visits were official state visits. During his twelve-year papacy (2013–2025), he traveled to Strasbourg in 2014, Marseille in 2023, and Ajaccio in Corsica in December 2024.

Orthodox Times