Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew… knows how to make his point

The Ecumenical Patriarch is an institution for Christians, not only for the Orthodox. He has no need for “primacy” or magnificent churches; he has nothing to prove to anyone. And this is gradually becoming evident even to those who may not have understood it until now.

He came to Athens, met with the President of the Republic and the Prime Minister, and addressed the Hellenic Parliament, conveying the messages he wished to send in every direction, with words befitting his office.

Two recent developments further confirm that the Ecumenical Patriarch continues to hold a prominent place in the conscience of the Orthodox world, among both the faithful and the Primates.

For the first time, on May 17, the Turkish authorities granted permission for a Divine Liturgy to be celebrated at the Church of Saint Theodore in Malakopi (Derinkuyu). The Divine Liturgy will be celebrated jointly by the Ecumenical Patriarch and Archbishop Ioannis of Albania.

The new Primate of the Church of Albania has already visited the Ecumenical Patriarch at the Phanar, observing ecclesiastical protocol, and concelebrated with him at the Patriarchal Church of Saint George. Now, he is traveling to Turkey on this particularly significant occasion so that they may concelebrate together in Cappadocia.

Another concelebration that is not widely known will take place this summer on the island of Imbros, marking the 35th anniversary of the patriarchal ministry and the 65th anniversary of the diaconal ordination of Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.

During the celebrations for the 30th anniversary of Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew’s enthronement, he was joined on Imbros by Patriarch Theodore II of Alexandria and Metropolitan Epifaniy of Kyiv, as well as representatives of the Churches of Cyprus and Greece.

This time, two Patriarchs will honor Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew with their presence and their decision to concelebrate with him: Patriarch Daniel of Romania and Patriarch Daniel of Bulgaria.

In a move of profound symbolism, the Primates of two Orthodox Churches will travel to Imbros to stand beside the Ecumenical Patriarch as he marks 65 years since his ordination to the diaconate.

Over recent years, the Russian Orthodox Church has done everything possible to turn Orthodoxy against the Ecumenical Patriarchate and to provoke division. Yet despite everything Patriarch Kirill has said and done, the Ecumenical Patriarch continues to commemorate him liturgically.

The so-called “troika” of the Patriarchates of Moscow, Serbia, and Jerusalem — the Patriarchate of Jerusalem being Greek Orthodox, lest we forget — does not appear to be attracting additional followers.

Even the Patriarchates and Churches that have not recognized the autocephalous Orthodox Church of Ukraine continue to maintain excellent relations with the Phanar. Clear proof of this is the recent visit of the Patriarch of Antioch to the Ecumenical Patriarchate, along with the two upcoming concelebrations.

Let us all hope that, in the end, they remember that they are not pawns on a geopolitical chessboard, but representatives of Orthodox Churches — and that they will act accordingly.

“Melchizedek”

Orthodox Times