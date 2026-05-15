Georgian PM: “May 17 will be special” as Georgia marks 1700 years of Christianity

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze stated that this year’s May 17 celebrations will hold particular significance for Georgia, as the country commemorates the 1700th anniversary of Christianity being proclaimed the state religion, according to Georgian media outlets.

“May 17 will be special. This year we celebrate the 1700th anniversary since Christianity was declared the state religion in Georgia,” the Georgian Prime Minister told journalists.

According to Kobakhidze, the Georgian authorities will participate in all official ceremonies connected with the anniversary celebrations.

“The Divine Liturgy will be celebrated by Patriarch Shio III of Georgia and, therefore, this year will be special for our country. Naturally, the government will participate in all the relevant ceremonies,” he stated.

On May 17, a procession connected with the Day of Family Purity is scheduled to take place from Kashveti Church to the Holy Trinity Cathedral of Tbilisi, also known as Sameba Cathedral.

At the Holy Trinity Cathedral, Patriarch Shio III of Georgia will celebrate his first festive Divine Liturgy as Catholicos-Patriarch, with delegations from various Churches expected to attend the service.

Orthodox Times