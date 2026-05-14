Zeron and Sona Titizian Named Honorary Presidents of Homenetmen Navasartian Games

The Homenetmen Western U.S. Regional Executive announced this week that veteran members of the organization and community activists Mr. & Mrs. Zeron and Sona Titizian have been named the Honorary Presidents of this year’s annual Navasartian Games.

Heart to the Church, Soul to Homenetmen: The Devoted Journey of Zeron and Sona Titizian

Kessab is more than just a place on the map. It is memory, resilience, and the living spirit of Armenian identity. Hidden among the mountains, generations there were raised with the sound of church bells and the warmth of Armenian traditions. In Kessab, one learns to love their faith and nation before anything else. From those very roots grew the life philosophy of Mr. and Mrs. Zeron and Sona Titizian — a story of devotion that eventually crossed borders and oceans.

From Humble Beginnings to a Thriving Community: The Canadian Years

The Titizians’ journey eventually brought them from Kessab to Cambridge, Canada. At the time, Armenian community life there was still in its early stages. There were no organized institutions, no Armenian school, and no church. But for the Titizians, being Armenian was never simply an identity — it was a responsibility.

That sense of responsibility inspired their first mission: bringing Armenian youth together around the ideals of Homenetmen. To them, Homenetmen was far more than an organization; it was a school of discipline, identity, and service. Mrs. Sona still fondly remembers preparing for their first Victory Ball, making food with her sister in the small kitchen of their apartment. It was a time when things were built not through resources, but through dedication and love.

Faith and Identity as Foundations

As the Armenian community in that Canadian city slowly began to grow, Zeron Titizian took on another important mission: establishing a spiritual presence for Armenians in the area. Thanks to his persistent efforts, Armenian church services began to take place in a local Anglican church after regular services had ended. Those efforts eventually led to the founding of St. Nishan Armenian Church in 1983 — a lasting center of Armenian faith and identity in Ontario.

Los Angeles: Expanding a Mission of Service

Later, the Titizians moved to Los Angeles, hoping to raise their children in a stronger Armenian environment, surrounded by Armenian schools and community life. But the move did not change their mission — it only expanded it.

While growing their own business, they continued dedicating their time, energy, and resources to Armenian institutions and causes. From church-building efforts to supporting community and national initiatives, their presence became an important part of Armenian life.

A special place in their hearts was always reserved for Homenetmen. During the Navasartian Games, Zeron Titizian would watch the young Armenian scouts marching into the stadium and see in them the future and continuity of the Armenian nation.

“Homenetmen is my past, my grandchildren’s present, and the future of their children.”

Those words perhaps describe his life best.

A Lifetime of Recognition

After decades of devoted service, Mr. and Mrs. Titizian were honored as the Honorary Presidents of the 49th Navasartian Games and Festival of Homenetmen. The recognition reflects their lifelong dedication to Armenian community life and their meaningful contribution to preserving Armenian values and identity.

Zeron Titizian’s years of national and community service were also recognized through a Pontifical Encyclical bestowed by His Holiness Aram I, honoring his longstanding devotion to the Armenian Church, community life, and national service. The encyclical highlights his faithful service, his support of Armenian institutions, and his important role in preserving Armenian identity. More than a personal honor, it reflects a lifetime built around service and commitment to the Armenian people.

Today, the Titizians’ journey can best be summed up in the principle they have lived by for decades:

“My Heart to the Church, My Soul to Homenetmen.”

Asbarez