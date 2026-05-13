Metropolitan of Derkoi meets Constantinople Vakıflar Regional Directorate Officials

A formal and substantive meeting took place on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, between Metropolitan Apostolos of Derkoi and officials of the 1st Regional Directorate of Foundations of Constantinople (İstanbul Vakıflar 1. Bölge Müdürlüğü).

The meeting was held in the context of ongoing contacts regarding matters concerning the Holy Metropolis of Derkoi. The 1st Regional Directorate operates under the General Directorate of Foundations of Turkey (Vakıflar Genel Müdürlüğü) and is responsible for the European side of Constantinople.

Discussions were conducted in a cordial atmosphere, with particular emphasis placed on maintaining close cooperation between the competent authorities in order to address effectively the issues that arise from time to time.

Metropolitan Apostolos of Derkoi expressed his gratitude for the existing collaboration and for the interest consistently shown by the Directorate. According to the Metropolis, Regional Director Yavuz Güner also demonstrated particular attention and courtesy during both the arrival and departure of the Metropolitan.

Orthodox Times