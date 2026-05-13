Archbishop of America chairs National Council of Churches board meeting

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America chaired the spring meeting of the National Council of Churches of Christ in the USA Governing Board. The gathering is being held at the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) headquarters, in Chicago, Illinois, where the Archbishop also met with ELCA Presiding Bishop Yehiel Curry.

“Amid the trials facing our nation and our world, we are called to speak with a unified and prophetic voice against the injustices that arise from the brokenness of creation. Such a voice must emerge from genuine common discernment—one that honors the richness and diversity of our communion,” Archbishop Elpidophoros said in his opening remarks.

“To be prophetic in times of challenge is indeed to ‘speak truth to power.’ Yet for that truth to be heard, we must remain close enough to those we seek to address; otherwise, we risk preaching only ‘to the choir.’”

Orthodox Times