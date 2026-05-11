Ecumenical Patriarchate celebrates Sunday of the Samaritan Woman and honors Saints of Constantinople

In a solemn and festive atmosphere, the Ecumenical Patriarchate celebrated the Sunday of the Samaritan Woman at the Phanar, a day on which the Patriarchate also commemorates the Synaxis of All Holy Archbishops and Patriarchs of Constantinople.

The Divine Liturgy was presided over by Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, concelebrating with Metropolitans Emmanuel of Chalcedon, Theoleptos of Iconium, Stephanos of Kallipolis and Madytos, Maximos of Silivria, Andreas of Forty Churches, and Gregory of Ankara. The homily was delivered by Hieromonk Nikodemos of Saint Paul Monastery on Mount Athos.

Following the dismissal, the Ecumenical Patriarch bestowed the Offikion of Archon Protekdikos of the Great Church of Christ upon lawyer Stavros Konstantinidis, who lives and works in Germany. Addressing the newly honored Archon, Patriarch Bartholomew praised his longstanding contribution to the Church and society, emphasizing the esteem shown toward him by Augustinos of Germany.

“You have offered countless and precious services to the Church and society,” the Patriarch said, expressing confidence that the new Archon would continue his witness and service to the Church.

The Ecumenical Patriarch also underlined the need for faithful Orthodox Christians with social presence, intelligence, and devotion to tradition, noting that the Church requires people who combine “Orthodox phronema” with active engagement in society.

Among those attending the service were Metropolitans Chrysostomos of Myra, Hilarion of Winnipeg, and Prodromos of Rethymno, as well as Roman Catholic Arvhbishop of Malta Charles Jude Scicluna, bishops, Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, diplomats, and pilgrims from abroad.

After the Divine Liturgy, a reception was held in the Throne Hall in honor of the feast and the pilgrimage gathering of the Brotherhood of Archons “Panagia Pammakaristos.” In his address, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew warmly welcomed the members of the Brotherhood to the historic seat of the Great Church of Christ.

“The Mother Church takes pride in her Archons,” the Patriarch stated, praising their dedication, philanthropic spirit, and support for the universal mission of the Ecumenical Patriarchate.

In another part of his speech, Patriarch Bartholomew stressed that the Church cannot remain indifferent to contemporary global challenges. “The view that the Church should concern itself exclusively with spiritual matters and have no voice regarding the course of human affairs is entirely unfounded,” he declared.

Reflecting on his patriarchal ministry, he noted that the Ecumenical Patriarchate has undertaken numerous social, cultural, peacebuilding, ecumenical, and interreligious initiatives, consistently proclaiming that “nothing justifies the violation of the sanctity of the human person or the destruction of creation.”

The Patriarch also emphasized that openness to the world and engagement with culture do not constitute secularization of the Gospel, but rather express the authentic Christian witness of Orthodoxy in contemporary society.

Earlier in the day, the Ecumenical Patriarch attended a luncheon held in his honor by the Brotherhood of Archons “Panagia Pammakaristos” at a central hotel in Constantinople.

Orthodox Times