Athens honors Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew for Global Environmental Leadership (PHOTOS)

The Municipality of Athens has awarded Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew a special medal in recognition of his longstanding contribution to the protection of environmental heritage. The ceremony took place on Monday, May 4, at the Athens City Hall, shortly after the Patriarch’s meeting with Archbishop Ieronymos during his earlier visit to the Archdiocese of Athens.

The Ecumenical Patriarch arrived at the City Hall accompanied by Archbishop Ieronymos and was warmly welcomed by the Mayor of Athens, Haris Doukas, while the municipal philharmonic orchestra rendered honors. In his address, the mayor praised the Patriarch’s global efforts to raise awareness about environmental protection and sustainability.

“Today we honor Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew for his consistent and meaningful contribution to the protection of environmental heritage, as an expression of culture, memory, and human creativity—an essential part of the present and a foundation for the future in a rapidly changing world,” Doukas stated. He further highlighted the Patriarch’s unique ability to demonstrate the deep connection between culture, environment, and humanity, noting his role not only in safeguarding religious and historical monuments but also in defending the natural environment.

Particular emphasis was placed on the Patriarch’s initiatives in interfaith dialogue, where environmental protection has become a common ground for cooperation among different religions and cultures. “This vision unites us all,” Doukas added, explaining that cultural heritage and the environment are inseparable expressions of human existence. He also referred to Bartholomew’s widely recognized title as the “Green Patriarch,” noting that his example has transformed an ethical principle into a global movement of awareness.

In his response, Patriarch Bartholomew stressed the spiritual dimension of environmental responsibility, stating that “indifference toward the protection of the environment is indifference toward God and His commandments.” He warned that the natural world is under unprecedented threat, describing the current situation as akin to a “Third World War against nature.” While acknowledging humanity’s achievements in science, technology, and economic development, he lamented that such progress has not been matched by responsible behavior toward the environment.

The Patriarch also highlighted the pioneering role of the Ecumenical Patriarchate in promoting ecological awareness within Christianity. He noted that the Church of Constantinople was the first to emphasize the ecological principles inherent in Christian teaching, inspiring governments, academic institutions, environmental organizations, and other religious communities. He underlined that the Church’s theology, liturgical life, and communal ethos all carry an ecological dimension, representing a lived expression of respect for creation.

Following the ceremony, gifts were exchanged in the mayor’s office, while the municipal choir performed the Easter hymn “Christ is Risen.”

The medal itself, designed by fine arts student Eleftheria Papadouraki, symbolizes the harmonious coexistence of urban and natural landscapes through modern artistic expression. Its circular form reflects continuity and balance, while its intricate details represent sustainable development and the flow of life. As a unique work of art, it stands not only as an honor but also as a reminder of the urgent need to protect the environment and build a more sustainable future.

Meeting with Archbishop Ieronymos of Athens

The Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew visited earlier on Monday the Holy Archdiocese of Athens, where he met with Archbishop Ieronymos of Athens and All Greece.

Ecumenical Patriarch to address Greek Parliament in historic session

Twenty-seven years after his first address to the Hellenic Parliament in 1999, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, is set to speak once again before the Plenary Assembly. The address will take place today, on Tuesday, May 5, at 13:00 Greek time, during a Special Session convened at the invitation of the President of the Hellenic Parliament, Nikitas Kaklamanis.

The session is considered of historic significance and will be held in the presence of the President of the Hellenic Republic, Konstantinos Tasoulas, along with political and institutional leaders. According to the Parliament’s Press Office, the Patriarch’s address carries particular weight given the current international climate, marked by ongoing instability in the Middle East and the continuing war in Ukraine.

Following the formal welcome, the Speaker of the Parliament will confer upon the Ecumenical Patriarch the Golden Medal of the Hellenic Parliament, the institution’s highest honor. At the conclusion of the session, an official luncheon will be hosted in his honor.

Photos: CHRISTOS BONIS/EUROKINISSI & GEORGOS KONTARINIS/EUROKINISSI

Orthodox Times