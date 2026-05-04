Ecumenical Patriarch to address Greek Parliament in historic session

Twenty-seven years after his first address to the Hellenic Parliament in 1999, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, is set to speak once again before the Plenary Assembly. The address will take place on Tuesday, May 5, at 13:00 Greek time, during a Special Session convened at the invitation of the President of the Hellenic Parliament, Nikitas Kaklamanis.

The session is considered of historic significance and will be held in the presence of the President of the Hellenic Republic, Konstantinos Tasoulas, along with political and institutional leaders. According to the Parliament’s Press Office, the Patriarch’s address carries particular weight given the current international climate, marked by ongoing instability in the Middle East and the continuing war in Ukraine.

Following the formal welcome, the Speaker of the Parliament will confer upon the Ecumenical Patriarch the Golden Medal of the Hellenic Parliament, the institution’s highest honor. At the conclusion of the session, an official luncheon will be hosted in his honor.

This year marks two major milestones in the Patriarch’s life and ministry: 35 years since his election to the Ecumenical Throne and 65 years of service in the priesthood. His longstanding spiritual leadership and global influence are expected to be reflected in his address, which is anticipated with great interest both in Greece and internationally.

In addition to the parliamentary session, a special event dedicated to the Ecumenical Patriarch will be held on Thursday, May 7, at the Pallas Theatre in Athens. Titled “Timelessness and Universality: The Ecumenical Patriarchate in the Modern World,” the event is co-organized by the volunteer group “Romeon Praxeis.” The President of the Parliament, Nikitas Kaklamanis, will deliver a greeting during the event, further honoring the Patriarch’s enduring contribution to Orthodoxy and global dialogue.

Source: ANA-MPA

Orthodox Times