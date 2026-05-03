Zelenskyy arrives in Yerevan to attend 8th European Political Community summit

Ukrainian president says will have ‘many meetings’ on sidelines of summit

Elena Teslova and Kanyshai Butun

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that he arrived in Armenia’s capital Yerevan to attend the 8th European Political Community summit scheduled for May 4.

​​​​​​​”Arrived in Yerevan to participate in the summit of the European Political Community. There are many meetings ahead. The key is more security and coordination for all of us,” he said on Telegram.

Other high-ranking officials from across Europe, including Greek President Konstantinos Tasoulas, Bulgarian President Iliana Yotova, Romanian President Nicusor Dan, North Macedonian President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, Moldova President Maia Sandu, Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti, Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal, Lithuanian Prime Minister Inga Ruginiene, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, Serbian Prime Minister Duro Macut, and Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze also arrived in Armenia to attend the European Political Community summit.

The 8th European Political Community summit will gather leaders from nearly 50 European countries.

Following the event, the first-ever EU-Armenia summit will be held, also in Yerevan.

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