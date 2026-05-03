European Armenian Communities Issue Statement Ahead of EU Summit in Yerevan

Representatives of Armenian communities across Europe issued a statement on Sunday calling for protection of Democratic norms, advancing the rights of Artsakh Armenians and release of Armenian prisoners being held captive in Azerbaijan.

The statement was directed at European leaders who will converge on Yerevan beginning Monday for the first-ever European Political Community Summit.

Below is the text of the statement.

We, the undersigned representatives of Armenian communities from across Europe, issue this statement ahead of the European Political Community Summit in Yerevan to raise concerns about the integrity of Armenia’s democratic environment in the run-up to the parliamentary elections on June 7 2026.

Democracy Must Be Protected Before, Not Only On, Election Day

Armenia is approaching a decisive electoral moment. Yet current conditions raise concerns about public confidence in the process. A highly polarized political environment, uneven conditions for political competition, and questions surrounding the broader pre-electoral framework risk undermining trust.

Free and fair elections are not defined solely by what happens on election day. They depend on the integrity of the entire process—equal access to media, fair competition, and the full protection of fundamental freedoms.

European Engagement Must Remain Strictly Neutral

We recognize the European Union’s role in supporting democratic resilience in Armenia, including efforts to counter disinformation.

However, this support must remain strictly neutral. Any perception that external actors are favoring one political force over another—whether accurate or not—can damage both the credibility of the electoral process and the standing of European partners.

Well-intentioned engagement must not unintentionally blur the line between support and interference.

Elections Cannot Take Place Under the Shadow of Threats

We are concerned by narratives suggesting the possibility of renewed conflict in the region.

We call on Azerbaijan to refrain from rhetoric or actions that could be interpreted as threats or coercion, including attempts to link regional stability to the outcome of Armenia’s democratic process.

Elections must take place free from pressure, intimidation, or the shadow of escalation.

The Rights of Armenians from Artsakh Must Not Be Overlooked

The rights of Armenians forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh remain a central issue. A sustainable peace must include respect for fundamental human rights, including dignity, security, and, where applicable, the right of return in accordance with international law. Humanitarian concerns must not be sidelined by geopolitical considerations.

A Moment of Responsibility

We call on all actors—within Armenia and internationally—to act responsibly and in full respect of democratic principles.

These elections are not only a national milestone. They are also a test of democratic credibility that resonates across Armenian communities in Europe and beyond.

Conclusion

Armenia’s electoral process must be protected from both internal distortions and external pressures.

A credible, transparent, and genuinely competitive election is essential—not only for Armenia’s democratic future, but for stability in the wider region.

We stand ready to support efforts that uphold these principles.

Signatories

Austria

Samuel Nahadedian – Armenian Committee of Austria

Belgium

Karen Tatevosian – President of the Assembly of the Armenians in Belgium

Bulgaria

Sahak Tchalekian – Co-President of the Association of the Armenian Unions of Bulgaria

Czech Republic

Aleksandr Sargsyan – President of the Armenian Apostolic Church Council of Czechia

Cyprus

Vahan Aynedjian – President of the President of the Diocesan Council of the Armenians in

Greece

Nazar Avakian – President of the Central Council of the Armenians in Greece

Italy

Baykar Szavlian – President of the Cultural Union of Armenians in Italy

France

Ara Toranian — Co-Chair, Conseil de Coordination des Organisations Armdniennes de France (CCAF)

Mourad Papazian — Co-Chair, Conseil de Coordination des Organisations Armdniennes de

France (CCAF)

Germany

Jonathan Spangenberg – President of the Central Council of Armenians in Germany

Netherlands

Noubar Vartanian – Representative of the Armenian Community of Almelo

Romania

Zareh Nazaryan – Vice-President of the Union of Armenians of Romania

Spain

Ararat Ghukasyan – Representative of the Armenian Community of Valencia

Sweden, Norway, Denmark

Anahit Avakian – Co-Moderator of the Scandinavian Armenian Union

Simon Der Sahakian – Co-Moderator of the Scandinavian Armenian Union

United Kingdom

Garen Arevian – President Armenian Community Council of the United Kingdom

Coordinator

Kaspar Karampetian – Belgium

Asbarez