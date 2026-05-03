Armenia, Bulgaria sign joint declaration on strategic partnership

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan hosts Bulgarian President Iliana Iotova in Yerevan ahead of the 8th European Political Community summit

Kanyshai Butun

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Bulgarian President Iliana Iotova on Sunday signed a joint declaration on strategic partnership.

According to the Armenian prime minister’s office, Pashinyan hosted Iotova and her delegation in Yerevan ahead of the 8th European Political Community summit.

He congratulated Iotova on assuming office and wished her success as president of Bulgaria.

Pashinyan said bilateral ties have strong potential and thanked Bulgaria for its support within the framework of the European Union.

Iotova expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and for hosting the summit, and that the European Political Community has delivered tangible results since its launch.

She also congratulated Pashinyan on the upcoming EU-Armenia summit.

Pashinyan also held separate meetings with his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney and Lithuanian Prime Minister Inga Ruginiene, his office said.

With Carney, Pashinyan discussed the “friendly” bilateral relations and exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.

Carney thanked Armenia for the support provided to Canadians in connection with the Iran conflict. He also touched upon the monitoring carried out in the region with the EU and expressed readiness to provide assistance in holding elections.

With Ruginiene, Pashinyan discussed steps to deepen bilateral relations and expand cooperation, including democratic reforms and economic ties between Armenia and the EU.

He welcomed her visit and thanked her for participating in the summit, emphasizing the importance of strengthening Armenia’s ties with the 27-member bloc.

Ruginiene praised Armenia’s democratic development, saying it contributes to closer cooperation between the two countries.

AA