Patriarch of Romania received delegation of the Ecumenical Patriarchate

On Thursday, 30 April 2026, Patriarch Daniel of Romania welcomed Emmanuel of Chalcedon at the Patriarchal Residence. He was accompanied by Archimandrite Aetios Nikiforos, the Grand Ecclesiarch and Director of the Patriarchal Office.

Patriarch Daniel welcomed the guests to the Romanian Patriarchate and highlighted the longstanding relations of friendship between the Romanian Orthodox Church and the Ecumenical Patriarchate.

Metropolitan Emmanuel expressed gratitude for the reception and emphasised the importance of dialogue and cooperation among the sister Orthodox Churches.

Dialogue and Common Concerns

During the meeting, the two hierarchs discussed matters of common interest for the Romanian Patriarchate and the Ecumenical Patriarchate. They also referred to several anniversary events scheduled for 2026 within the Ecumenical Patriarchate.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Patriarch Daniel conveyed his thanks to Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew and to the Holy Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate for the canonisation in 2025 of four Romanian Athonite saints.

He underlined the importance of this act for strengthening the spiritual bonds between the Romanian Orthodox Church and Mount Athos, as well as for the whole of Orthodoxy.

Source: basilica.ro

Photo: Patriarchal Residence / Archdeacon Dănuț Teodor Ungureanu

Orthodox Times