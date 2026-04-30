The Hellenic Red Cross to honor the Ecumenical Patriarch

The Hellenic Red Cross (HRC) will honor Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew with the Highest Honorary Distinction of the Golden Cross with a golden laurel branch, in recognition of his multifaceted philanthropic, social, and humanitarian contribution, during an event organized on the occasion of World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day.

The event is held in honor of the anniversary of the birth of the founder of the International Movement, the great humanitarian and visionary, Henry Dunant, and will take place on Friday, May 8, 2026, at 19:00, at the Amphitheater of the Ionian Center in Nea Ionia (141 Herakliou Avenue, opposite the Perissos station).

The event will be presented by journalist Eleni Chrona.

In the outdoor area of the Ionian Center, an exhibition of HRC medical and rescue equipment will be on display, giving the public the opportunity to meet the volunteers — the “heroes next door” — and learn more about their valuable work.

Representatives of the country’s political and state leadership, as well as numerous members and volunteers of the Hellenic Red Cross, are expected to attend.

The event will be broadcast live here:

Orthodox Times