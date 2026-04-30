European Parliament Condemns Azerbaijan’s ‘Unjust Detention’ of Armenian POWs

EAFJD Welcomes Resolution’s Decisive Support for Artsakh Armenians

A resolution overwhelmingly approved by the European Parliament on Thursday condemned Azerbaijan for what the legislative body called the “unjust detention of Armenian prisoners of war,” and reiterated its ongoing support for the rights of Artsakh Armenians.

The European Parliament “reiterates its support for the rights of Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians, including the protection of their identity, property and cultural heritage, and their right to a safe, unimpeded and dignified return under appropriate international guarantees,” the resolution said.

The measure also “calls for those responsible for the destruction of Armenian cultural and religious heritage to be held accountable, and for an international assessment mission.”

The resolution also “condemns Azerbaijan’s unjust detention of Armenian prisoners of war, detainees and hostages; demands their immediate and unconditional release; notes the steps taken so far and calls for further confidence-building measures; calls for full respect for international humanitarian and human rights law.”

The resolution in support of “democratic resilience in Armenia” was adopted with 476 votes in favor, 47 against and 48 abstentions.

The European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy welcomed the passage of the resolution, saying the “landmark document solidifies the European Union’s commitment to Armenia’s sovereign choice for European integration and sets clear expectations for reforms in the judiciary and the strengthening democratic institutions.

“The resolution addresses the new phase of EU-Armenia relations, which is marked by expanded security cooperation and a shared commitment to democracy and the rule of law. It serves as a comprehensive roadmap for the EU-Armenia partnership, covering the implementation of the new strategic agenda, the Resilience and Growth Plan, and Armenia’s formal aspiration for EU membership,” the EAFJD explained in its statement.

“As Armenia prepares for the strategically vital parliamentary elections on June 7, 2026, the European Parliament has sent an unequivocal signal that these elections must be free, fair, and competitive. The EAFJD particularly highlights the European Parliament’s insistence on ‘full respect for opposition rights’ and the necessity of a level playing field for all political actors. We echo the call for robust safeguards against foreign interference and hybrid threats, specifically those aimed at destabilizing Armenia’s democratic institutions,” the advocacy group said.

“Armenia’s future can and will only be determined by the Armenian people through the unimpeded exercise of their democratic rights; no foreign actor, especially Azerbaijan and Turkey, should be allowed to intervene in the internal dynamics of the Armenian Republic,” said EAFJD president Kaspar Karampetian, who highlighted the necessity to safeguard the electoral integrity of the upcoming elections.

The EAFJD especially praised the European Parliament for its definitive stance on the protection of the rights of Artsakh Armenians, its decisive condemnation of the unlawful captivity of Armenian POWs by Azerbaijan and the destruction of Armenian cultural sites by the Baku regime.

“I salute the European Parliament reaffirming its commitment in defending the rights of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh including their right to return under international security guarantees. In light of the tragic recent news of the destruction of two Armenian Churches in Stepanakert by Azerbaijan, it is imperative that the European Commission acts on the mandate which the European Parliament consistently provides on holding Azerbaijan accountable for its crimes, on the basis of justice and the democratic values this resolution is based on,” Karampetian added.

The European Parliament also voiced its support for efforts to normalize relations between Armenia and Turkey.

Asbarez