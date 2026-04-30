Armenian Heritage Walk Opens at Philadelphia Museum of Art

Intercommunal Service, Dedication, Gala Salute Extraordinary Community Effort

BY MELISSA SELVERIAN

The heavens smiled down on the Philadelphia Armenian community on Saturday, April 25, as more than 1,000 people gathered to celebrate the dedication of the Armenian Heritage Walk at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, a 15,000-square-foot winding walkway of exquisite Armenian culture, art, and native gardens.

Defying the forecast of rain, the April skies stayed crisp and clear during the ceremony, as if to open their arms to the momentous achievement of the Philadelphia Armenian community, a lasting tribute in the birthplace of the nation to the contributions of Armenians in America and an expression of thanks to the nation for welcoming Armenians to its shores.

On the occasion of the 111th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide and the 250th birthday of America, Armenian Heritage Foundation of Philadelphia leaders, committee members, volunteers, city officials, clergy, guests, and friends of all ages spoke, sang, danced, and prayed as they cut the ribbon on the masterpiece parcel featuring a restored 22-foot-tall bronze Young Meher statue.

Depicting a mythical Armenian man in battle uniform with a knee bent and arms raised clutching a cross, the statue is the centerpiece of the walk and represents the indomitable spirit, faith, and courage of the Armenian people. It was first unveiled thanks to a group of visionary men in the Knights of Vartan organization in 1976 on the 200th birthday of the nation.

The opening of the walk marks completion of Phase 1, which includes more than 60 boulders, remarkably transported from Armenia to the site, and lining a lighted paved trail elegantly draped with hundreds of trees, shrubs, bulbs, and grasses. Located directly across from the north entrance of the renowned Philadelphia Museum of Art, the trail is adorned with areas for reflection and education about the Armenian culture.

Numerous platforms await Phase 2, which will feature artistic creations by Armenian artists in keeping with foundation themes of Armenian language, faith, and traditions. The historic 19th Century landmark Boathouse Row along Philadelphia’s Schuylkill River was lighted in red, blue, and orange, the colors of the Armenian flag, in honor of the celebration.

Intercommunal Commemoration of Armenian Genocide

The Armenian Heritage Walk milestone was captured in a weekend of both solemn and festive events, beginning with an intercommunal service of peace and remembrance of the sainted martyrs of the Armenian Genocide led by religious leaders and altar servers from all five Philadelphia area Armenian churches and senior clergy of the Armenian Apostolic Church and the Armenian Catholic Church at the Saints Peter and Paul Basilica in Philadelphia Friday, April 24th.

Intercommunal church service at Saints Peter and Paul Basilica, April 24 Philadelphia Armenian community gifts the Basilica with a khatchkar

The clergy and altar servers were accompanied by an Intercommunal Choir made up of members from all five Philadelphia Armenian Churches who adorned gowns from each of their respective parishes as a visible symbol of unity. The evening culminated in musical performances by children of the Armenian Sisters Academy and the blessing and gifting of an Armenian cross-stone (khatchkar) monument to the Catholic church to honor the Holy See of the Vatican for bringing attention to the Armenian nation and remembering the sainted martyrs of the 1915 Armenian Genocide.

Officiating were His Grace Bishop Mesrop Parsamyan, Primate of the Eastern Prelacy of the Armenian Church of America; His Eminence Archbishop Anoushavan Tanielian, Prelate of the Eastern Prelacy of the Armenian Church of America; His Excellency the Most Revered Mikael Mouradian, Bishop of the Armenian Catholic Eparch of Our Lady of Nareg in the U.S.A. and Canada; V. Rev. Fr. Boghos Tinkjian, Pastor, St. Gregory the Illuminator Armenian Apostolic Church; Rev. Fr. Armash Baghdasarian, Pastor, St. Sahag and St. Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church; Rev. Fr. Hakob Gevorgyan, Pastor, Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church; Rev. Fr. Asadur Minasian, Pastor, St. Mark’s Armenian Catholic Church; and Rev. Heather C. Ohaneson, Pastor, Armenian Martyrs’ Congregational Church, alongside intercommunal deacons and altar servers.

Sister Emma Moussayan, Principal of the Armenian Sisters Academy, offered prayerful words in the special ceremony. Archpriest Fr. Nerses Manoogian served as Honorary Chairman of the service. Dr. Garo Garibian and Noubar Megerian served as Co-chairs; Maroush Paneyan-Nigon and Karinne’ Andonian as Co-choir Directors, and Veronica Kazandjian Babayan and Larry DerHagopian as Usher Captains. Many others served as volunteer ushers. Deacon Chiké Egbufoama, representing the basilica, offered words of thanks and prayer to the Philadelphia Armenian community and accepted the monument on behalf of the Philadelphia Archdiocese.

Dedication Draws Crowds

More than 1,000 guests then engulfed the Armenian Heritage Walk at the Philadelphia Museum of Art Saturday morning and afternoon, where an extensive program held the audience captive. Speeches traced the historical contributions of the 1976 Young Meher visionaries and the tireless efforts of the current foundation and committee members, architect, landscape designer, builder, and countless volunteers and donors whose work over the past eight years brought the ambitious project to life. An intercommunal choir, young Armenian dancers and singers, musical interludes, and theatrical performances drew cheers and tears from a grateful community.

Master of ceremonies and Dedication Committee Chairperson Yeretzgin Arpy Minasian led the program with inspiring words. “I stand here as an American and an Armenian with a full heart… rooted in 2 identities,” she said, proclaiming that America is strongest when it embraces its multicultural nature. She added that while “we mourn the loss of the ancient land of Artsakh [Nagorno-Karabagh]… we are not defined by what we lost… We carry faith, culture, resilience…” Minasian described how everything on the walk has symbolic meaning. “This is more than a collection. It’s a covenant,” she said. “Every detail whispers ‘We are still here’…” She applauded the foundation members for giving “voice to the enduring spirit of the Armenian people.”

Master of Ceremonies and Dedication Committee Chairperson Yeretzgin Arpy Minasian. Photo by Alec Balian Armenian Heritage Foundation of Philadelphia Board Member Steve Barsamian. Photo by Alec Balian

The program began with blessings from and later uplifting words by His Grace Bishop Mesrop Parsamyan, Primate of the Eastern Prelacy of the Armenian Church of America; His Eminence Archbishop Anoushavan Tanielian, Prelate of the Eastern Prelacy of the Armenian Church of America; and His Excellency the Most Revered Mikael Mouradian, Bishop of the Armenian Catholic Eparch of Our Lady of Nareg in the U.S.A. and Canada. His Grace Bishop Parsamyan spoke of the gratitude expressed “to God, this country, and our ancestors” and referred to the boulders as a testament to both the suffering and the strength of the Armenian people. His Eminence Archbishop Tanielian reveled at the “witnessing” of the walk’s opening and reminded that “we are the children of light,” descendants of a 5,000-year-long history and the biblical lands of Eden and Mount Ararat. His Excellency the Most Reverend Mouradian rejoiced that Young Meher’s cross points upward, calling it a symbol of resurrection beyond death.

Photo by Altoonian Photography Photo by Altoonian Photography

Youth of the Meghety Choral Group. By Altoonian Photography

Philadelphia Armenian Intercommunal Choir. By Altoonian Photography

Historical Reflection

Foundation member Steve Barsamian offered a rich history of the Armenian Heritage Walk, declaring that it was 50 years and 1 day ago that the original Young Meher statue was dedicated at the same site. He paid tribute to the Knights of Vartan and the original visionaries for laying the foundation for the bicentennial project. Among them were Armenian Bicentennial Commemoration Committee Executive Chair M. George Mooradian, Esq.; Vice Chair John Bogosian, Secretary John Sudjian, Treasurer Albert Momjian, Esq.; Statue Committee Chair John Samelian and his committee members Harry Andonian, Harry Dorian, Esq.; Harry Hoplamazian, and John Mirakian; Banquet Committee Chair John Tokmajian, and numerous others.

Barsamian took on the task of maintaining the statue for decades. In 2017, he saw that it needed restoring and went to City Hall to get the ball rolling. He reached out to Viken Bazarbashian, then chairman of the Knights of Vartan, for help, and that led to the involvement of David Hoplamazian, Karolyn Chebookjian, Harry S. Cherken, Jr.; Kurk Selverian, Michael Santerian, and ultimately architect Simon Koumjian III, landscape designer Ned Moore, and Nanette Zakian.

A committee of motivated community members was growing. Kurk Selverian took on the leadership role, as Koumjian III took on architecture, Hoplamazian, construction; Cherken, Jr., legal matters; Chebookjian and Zakian, fundraising and marketing, and the project was on its way. Barsamian said there are so many others that have contributed extensively to the massive undertaking that it is impossible to list them all. He said that “for as long as I’ve been here, I’ve never seen such unity, capital letters UNITY,” and thanked the community for the outstanding accomplishment.

City Commendation and Accolades

City and state officials attending the dedication included staff from U.S. Senators David McCormick’s and John Fetterman’s offices, State Representatives Ben Sanchez, Tarik Kahn and Keith Harris, city officials Aparna Palatino and Doug Robinson, Parkway Council Executive Director Nicholas Anderson, and Philadelphia City Representative and Director of the Office of Special Events Jazelle Jones.

Jones took to the podium to salute the Armenian community of the Philadelphia area. ” For well over a century, Armenians have been a part of the city,” she said. Philadelphia became “a place to build, to rebuild and to thrive.” Today as America 250 approaches, she said, “we see that dream realized…” adding proudly that Philadelphia is special because it is a “tapestry of many cultures living together” to bring the city to life.

Clergy and audience members then sang along with exuberant members of the Hamazkayin Meghety Youth Choral Group, a fitting prelude to the spirited presentation by site contractor David Hoplamazian, President of Mayfield Site Contractors, Inc. Hoplamazian, who worked hand-in-hand with site architect Simon Koumjian III, spoke of their dynamic collaboration, turning drawings into reality in as little as one year.

Hoplamazian echoed Barsamian’s words, crediting the originators of the 1976 Young Meher project (among them some of his family members) as well as the long list of today’s foundation and committee members and “partners in the city” for their remarkable investment of time, skill, and talent in everything from policy and permits to engineering, accounting, legal work and fundraising to enable the project to move forward. “It takes a village,” he said.” Hoplamazian gave special accolades to supporter Andranik Danielyan for coordinating the daunting task of transferring more than 60 boulders from Armenia to Philadelphia and expressed thanks to the Armenian Sisters Academy for storing them on the school grounds before they were installed.

Hooshere Bezdikian singing. Photo by Alec Balian Builder David Hoplamazian. Photo by Altoonian Photography

Foundation President Kurk Selverian took the stage to give additional thanks to the officials from the city, museum, and horticultural society who were instrumental in the success of the undertaking. Selverian paid special tribute to architect Simon Koumjian III, who labored indefatigably over every detail to make the project exceptional. Landscape designer Ned Moore was commended for his impeccable design and state-of-the-art renderings, which helped sell the project. Finally, David Hoplamazian was applauded for his expertise, flexibility, and timeliness in design-build construction, working closely with Koumjian III through every twist and turn for an exceptional outcome on a short timeline.

Armenian Heritage Foundation of Philadelphia President Kurk Selverian commends (l to r) landscape designer Ned Moore, architect Simon Koumjian III, and builder David Hoplamazian. Photo by Alec Balian

Keynote speaker for the dedication, Selverian presented a heartwarming theatrical tribute to the Armenian people, beginning with a William Saroyan poem and poetically taking the audience though the Armenian American story, describing a country that welcomed Armenians so they could survive, thrive, and contribute to the nation. The angelic voice of Hooshere Bezdikian, known as Hooshere on all the streaming platforms elevated the performance with expressive renditions of Armenian and American songs, as the gifted Steve Odabashian accompanied on piano.

Selverian delivered his message in five parts, each accompanied by beautiful piano melodies that reinforced the message. Each theme concluded with a specially selected song that Bezdikian delivered with passion. Selverian conjured up personal images of those that came before us and how the site is a “promise” to those that survived.

Philadelphia City Representative and Director of the Office of Special Events Jazelle Jones. By Altoonian Photography

He asked the audience to “bring their spirits alive…and awaken their souls.” He said that everyone in attendance had an Armenian heart “which beats in different ways but sounds the same.” Describing the important symbolism of the project, Selverian drew attention to the miraculous transformation of the site “in just one year.” The performance culminated in an impassioned tribute to United States and the singing of “America the Beautiful” by Bezdikian and many in attendance.

By Altoonian Photography By Altoonian Photography

The festivities culminated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony, a flag processional of Armenian youth, and a dance performance by students of the Armenian Sisters Academy. Guests then flocked onto the walkway to rejoice in its beauty and lay white carnations on and around the Young Meher statue as a symbol of the continued life of Armenian Americans 111 years after the Armenian Genocide.

By Alec Balian By Alec Balian

By Altoonian Photography By Alec Balian

Gala Honors Armenian Americans

In a grand finale of the memorable weekend, some 450 guests gathered at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia at a black-tie gala to rejoice at the opening of the Armenian Heritage Walk and to present awards of excellence to several highly accomplished Armenian Americans.

Photo by Jeff Anderson Photography

In a heartwarming opening, Armenian Heritage Foundation of Philadelphia Board Vice President and Fundraising Director Karolyn Chebookjian spoke of the historic roots of the Armenian Heritage Walk and its majestic Young Meher statue, harkening back to the work of her own father, John Tokmajian, who helped lead the committee in 1976, and the many others who laid the foundation for the work completed in 2026.

Armenian Heritage Foundation of Philadelphia Board Vice President and Fundraising Director Karolyn Chebookjian. Photo by Jeff Anderson Photography Sona Movsesian. By Jeff Anderson Photography

Chebookjian’s toast was followed by an adulatory video message from PA Governor Josh Shapiro, who congratulated the community on the completion of the project and the important contributions Armenian Americans make to the commonwealth.

The evening continued with a signature video documenting each board member’s thoughts about the importance of the project, their role in it, and their thanks to the community. A list of major donors was featured at the end.

The night kicked off with a comedic video presentation by TV host, comedian, writer and producer Conan O’Brien, who helped introduce the MC for the evening, Sona Movsesian. Author, podcaster, media personality, and former executive assistant of Conan O’Brien, Movsesian filled the room with warmth and laughter as she presented awards of excellence to seven honorees.

They are Michael Aram, founder and designer of Michael Aram Inc.; Dr. James Philip Bagian, engineer, physician, and NASA astronaut; Mark Hoplamazian, chairman and CEO, Hyatt Hotels Corp.; Edele Hovnanian, president and CEO, H. Hovnanian Family Office; Major Gen. Stephen J. Maranian, two-time recipient of the Distinguished Service Medal; Katherine Sarafian, senior vice president of production, Pixar Animation Studios; and Peter Vosbikian, accomplished executive, household products industry.

(l to r) Michael Aram, Katherine Sarafian, Peter Vosbikian, Mark Hoplamazian, Major Gen. Stephen J. Maranian, Edele Hovnanian, and Dr. James Philip Bagian

Each honoree offered their own unique inspiring words about their journey, often interjecting humor and always conveying a strong generational connection with the Armenian community that empowers and enriches their work. Renowned educator and performer of the Armenian duduk and clarinet, Mher Mnatsakanyan, delighted the audience with a musical performance.

In closing remarks, foundation member Nanette Zakian offered sincere gratitude to all who made the Armenian Heritage Walk a reality, with special thanks to the evening’s host, Sona Movsesian for reminding everyone that joy is essential to meaningful celebration.

Armenian Heritage Foundation of Philadelphia Board Member Nanette Zakian. Photo by Jeff Anderson Photography

Zakian presented her with a very special gift, a piece of a boulder from Armenia affixed atop a basalt stone, also from Armenia. Reflecting on her own roots and the deeper meaning of heritage as a living connection between generations, she highlighted the project as a powerful symbol of unity, history, and cultural pride.

Historic 19th Century landmark Boathouse Row along Philadelphia’s Schuylkill River lit in Armenian tricolor red, blue, and orange

Recognizing the dedication of donors, organizers, honorees, clergy, and fellow board members whose collective efforts transformed a simple idea into a lasting landmark, she honored the continuity between past and present, encouraging attendees to pass this moment on to future generations.

Asbarez