Onassis Foundation donates Cavafy sculpture to the Municipality of Athens

The Onassis Foundation delivered to the Municipality of Athens the sculpture depicting Constantine Cavafy, a work by sculptor Praxiteles Tzanoulino, on the anniversary of both his birth and death.

Constantine Cavafy was born on 29 April 1863 and passed away on 29 April 1933.

The sculpture of C. P. Cavafy, a donation from the Onassis Foundation to the Municipality of Athens, aims to integrate the poet organically into the urban fabric, not as a distant monument but as a living presence within the daily life of the city. The sculptor’s proposal portrays Cavafy seated. It is a life-size bronze sculpture with a high-durability patina suitable for outdoor display, allowing visitors to sit beside the poet. The installation is illuminated by lighting designer Eleftheria Deko, in a lighting study that maintains a continuous dialogue with its surroundings.

Cavafy’s figure draws inspiration from a photograph in the Cavafy archive depicting him seated on a chaise longue in his apartment, in Alexandria, around 1930. Elements such as his glasses were incorporated using modern 3D scanning and printing technologies, based on the authentic artefacts.

Source: ANA-MPA

Orthodox Times