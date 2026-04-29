Community Commemorates 111th Anniversary of Armenian Genocide at Montebello Martyrs Monument

BY PETER B. HAIG

The 111th Commemoration of the Armenian Genocide, organized by the United Armenian Genocide Commemoration Committee, brought together more than 1,400 participants in a solemn and beautifully orchestrated gathering defined by unity, reverence, and collective remembrance. Held in an atmosphere of dignity and reflection, the event stood as a powerful tribute to the resilience and enduring spirit of the Armenian people in California and across the globe.

Rep. Judy Chu L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis State Senator Bob Archuletta

The program opened with remarks by UAGCC Board Member and Treasurer, Peter B. Haig, who welcomed attendees and set the tone for the day’s commemorative proceedings. His opening was followed by the Scouts of Homenetmen and AGBU School, whose ceremonial presence instilled a sense of pride, discipline, and continuity.

A deeply moving moment followed with the performance of the national anthems of the United States, Armenia, and Artsakh by David Samuelian and the students of Ferrahian High School, uniting the audience in shared emotion and respect. Mr. Haig then introduced former Montebello Mayor Jack Hadjinian, who served as Master of Ceremonies, guiding the program with professionalism, clarity, and grace while delivering UAGCC’s message.

Clergy representing all Armenian denominations (Apostolic, Catholic, and Evangelical) then offered prayers for the sanctified souls of the 1.5 million martyrs, creating a profound moment of spiritual unity.

The program continued with remarks from distinguished public officials. Montebello Mayor Georgina Tamayo welcomed attendees and expressed her support for the Armenian community. Congresswoman Judy Chu delivered heartfelt remarks affirming her continued support for both the Armenian community in Southern California and the Republic of Armenia. Senator Bob Archuleta followed with an energetic address highlighting Armenian contributions to California and the American dream, while also recognizing efforts to designate the Montebello monument as a California State Historic Landmark. Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis spoke of her ongoing support, including securing $100,000 for the Montebello Armenian Center, and presented an award on behalf of UAGCC recognizing the committee’s dedicated service in preserving Armenian heritage and contributing to American civic life.

ARF Bureau member Daron Der-Khachadourian (right) and ARF Western U.S. Central Committee chair Garo R. Madenlian

Student speakers from five Armenian schools (AGBU Manoogian-Demirdjian, Alex Pilibos, Ferrahian, Mesrobian, and Chamlian) delivered thoughtful and inspiring messages, adding both depth and a forward-looking perspective to the commemoration. Special thanks are extended to the Board of Regents of Prelacy Armenian Schools for organizing transportation that brought hundreds of students from various Armenian schools.

The keynote address was delivered by Roupen Avsharian, Esq., whose powerful remarks emphasized remembrance, justice, and the ongoing pursuit of recognition. His core message was that the new Armenian generation, especially in the diaspora and in the United States, must shift from symbolic remembrance to consistent, strategic action. This includes active civic and political engagement, staying informed, and prioritizing unity over internal divisions to strengthen collective influence. A major focus is reinforcing and professionalizing advocacy through organizations like the ANCA, ensuring coordinated, results-driven lobbying. At the same time, securing a strong and stable Armenia, where Armenians can live safely without fear of persecution, is essential. Within this framework, the diaspora must serve as a guardian by educating future generations, advocating effectively, and continuing efforts toward global recognition of the Armenian Genocide.

Then, Glendale’s newly elected Mayor, Ardy Kassakhian, delivered the final address among dignitaries, reinforcing themes of unity and perseverance.

The cultural program featured a stirring performance by Hamazkayin’s Nayirian Choir, led by their dynamic young conductor, Lousine Meliksetyan. Their performance deeply moved the audience, evoking both tears and pride, filled the space with emotion, sustained applause, and a renewed sense of cultural identity.

The commemoration concluded with the traditional wreath-laying ceremony at the monument, where attendees paid their respects in a dignified and unified tribute. Notably, the flower-laying continued for several hours after the formal program had ended, extending into the evening, as individuals and families patiently approached the monument to honor the memory of the martyrs in a deeply personal and enduring expression of remembrance.

Overall, the event was honored by the presence of clergy from all Armenian denominations, elected officials, dignitaries, leaders of Armenian political parties, representatives of Armenian compatriotic unions, Armenian sports & cultural organizations, labor union representatives, students, and a large and engaged community. More than a remembrance of the past, this year’s commemoration underscored the importance of cultural preservation, strong community institutions, historical awareness, and the reaffirmation of Armenian identity, resilience, and the unbreakable spirit of a people who continue to endure and thrive.

Asbarez