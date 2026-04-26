Official visit of Coptic Patriarch Tawadros II to the Ecumenical Patriarchate

The Pope and Patriarch of the Coptic Church, Pope Tawadros II of Alexandria, is paying an official visit to the seat of the Ecumenical Patriarchate in Constantinople. He arrived at the Phanar with his official delegation on the afternoon of Saturday, April 25, 2026.

Upon his arrival at the main gate of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, he was welcomed by members of the Patriarchal clergy, led by Metropolitan Gregory of Ancyra, while the bells rang festively.

At the narthex of the Patriarchal Church, Metropolitan Elder Emmanuel of Chalcedon, Chairman of the Synodal Committee for Inter-Christian and Interfaith Dialogues, received and welcomed Tawadros II and presided over the Doxology held in his honor.

Following the Doxology, Tawadros II, accompanied by Metropolitan Emmanuel, proceeded to the Throne Hall, where he was formally received by Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, in the presence of Hierarchs of the Throne and members of the Coptic delegation.

The Ecumenical Patriarch warmly addressed Tawadros II, who responded in the same spirit.

A brief private meeting between the two Primates then took place at the Patriarchal Office.

Tawadros II is accompanied by Metropolitan Thomas of Qousia & Mir and Metropolitan Daniel of Maadi, Basateen and Dar El Salam, Bishop Angelos, Dr. Wael Badawi, Ambassador of Egypt to Turkey, Hatim Elalfy, Consul General in Constantinople, as well as clerical and lay associates.

Photo: Nikos Papachristou

Orthodox Times