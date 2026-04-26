Episcopal ordination of Archimandrite Paul Ordologlou as Bishop of Tarsus (PHOTOS)

The Divine Liturgy and the episcopal ordination of Archimandrite Paul Ordologlou as Bishop of Tarsus took place in Mersin, on April 25, 2026, presided over by Patriarch Ioannis X of Antioch.

The service was concelebrated by hierarchs of the Holy Synod of Antioch, including Metropolitans Silouan of Mount Lebanon, Vasilios of Akkar, Athanasios of Latakia, Ignatios of France and Western and Southern Europe, and Ephraim of Aleppo. Also participating were Metropolitan Gregory of Ankara of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, Bishop Arsanios, clergy, and faithful, as well as representatives of other Christian communities and local organizations.

During the Divine Liturgy, the episcopal ordination of Archimandrite Paul took place. At the conclusion of the service, the Patriarch vested the new bishop and entrusted him with the pastoral staff, exhorting him to remain spiritually strong and to guide his flock safely “through the turbulent waves” toward the Kingdom of God.

In his address, Patriarch Ioannis X highlighted the deep historical and spiritual identity of the Church of Antioch, noting that it was there that the disciples were first called Christians. He emphasized that Antioch continues to live in the hearts of its faithful, stating: “The air we breathe… and the heart within us beats Antioch.”

He also underlined the importance of unity, faith, and perseverance, especially in challenging times, and offered prayers for peace and an end to wars.

In response, the newly ordained Bishop Paul expressed gratitude to the Patriarch and the members of the Holy Synod for their trust, describing his election not as an honor but as a responsibility. He emphasized his commitment to serve with humility, obedience, and faith, asking for the prayers of the faithful.

Addressing his new flock, he acknowledged the challenges ahead but expressed confidence that the new diocese would flourish, affirming that “God is in her midst; she shall not be shaken.”

Following the Divine Liturgy, the faithful received the Patriarch’s blessing and extended their congratulations to the newly ordained bishop.

Orthodox Times