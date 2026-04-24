The Ecumenical Patriarch at the International Conference “World Policy Conference”

The Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew departed on Thursday, April 23, 2026, for France, where, at the invitation of the organizers, he will speak tomorrow at the 18th session of the International Conference “World Policy Conference,” to be held in Chantilly.

The Ecumenical Patriarch is accompanied by Elder Metropolitan Emmanuel of Chalcedon and the Grand Ecclesiarch Aetios, Director of the Patriarch’s Private Office.

During the Patriarch’s absence, Metropolitan Maximos of Silivri has been appointed as his representative; he also saw him off at the City’s airport.

The Ecumenical Patriarch is expected, God willing, to return early on Saturday afternoon.

Translated by Ioanna Georgakopoulou

Orthodox Times