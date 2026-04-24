Patriarch of Antioch in Arsuz: “The Resurrection is an act of love, embrace, and shelter”

On April 23, 2026, Patriarch John X of Antioch and All the East for the Greek Orthodox led a thanksgiving prayer service in Arsuz, held in a prefabricated parish church set within a housing complex for those displaced by the devastating earthquake of February 6, 2023.

Following the service, Metropolitan Athanasios Fahd of Latakia addressed the faithful, reflecting on the presence of the Risen Christ among His disciples. He emphasized that the Resurrection dispelled fear and transformed it into great joy, noting that this same Resurrection continues to inspire believers today to proclaim hope and joy to the world, even amid hardship.

Mr. Jamil Touran, head of the parish association, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Patriarch, highlighting his role in initiating the construction of temporary homes and the church. He noted that the project had become a refuge for displaced families from various regions, fostering a spirit of unity and shared hope among those affected by the disaster.

In his own address, Patriarch John X spoke of his deep joy at being among his people during the Paschal season. He stressed that Christians do not succumb to despair, as they are children of the Resurrection, and that faith is tested in times of crisis, emerging stronger and purer. He praised the parish community for embodying the Gospel through their actions, opening their homes and hearts to those in need and offering both shelter and compassion.

The Patriarch also extended his gratitude to all those who contributed to this humanitarian effort, emphasizing that such acts reflect faith in action. The visit concluded with his blessing to the faithful, who expressed pride in belonging to a resilient Antiochian community strengthened in faith and unity through adversity.

After the visit, the Patriarch and his accompanying delegation departed for Mersin.

Orthodox Times