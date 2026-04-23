Ecumenical Patriarch sends Feast Day letter to Archbishop of America

On the occasion of the feast of the Holy Great Martyr George the Trophy-Bearer, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew sent a letter to Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, conveying Paschal greetings and paternal blessings to him and the faithful of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America.

In the letter, dated April 23, 2026, from the Phanar, the Ecumenical Patriarch notes that this year’s feast of Saint George was celebrated with a solemn and prayerful Hierarchical Divine Liturgy at the Patriarchal Church of St. George.

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew writes that, during the sacred gathering, prayers and supplications were offered for the health, well-being, and spiritual progress of the faithful everywhere, and especially for the beloved Orthodox Christians in the New World, “who struggle the good struggle in faith and love.”

“May the grace and infinite mercy of the Risen Lord be with you all, most holy brother and beloved spiritual children,” Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew concludes in his letter.

Source: orthodoxobserver.org

Orthodox Times