Ecumenical Patriarch extends wishes to Jewish Community in Constantinople

On the afternoon of Holy Monday, April 6, 2026, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew visited the Neve Şalom Synagogue in the Galata district of Constantinople, accompanied by Metropolitan Elder Emmanuel of Chalcedon.

During his visit, the Patriarch conveyed the warm greetings and best wishes of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, as well as his personal wishes, to Chief Rabbi David Sivi and the Jewish community of the city on the occasion of Passover.

The visit highlighted the spirit of mutual respect and interreligious dialogue, reflecting the longstanding tradition of coexistence among religious communities in Istanbul.

Photos: Nikos Papachristou

Orthodox Times