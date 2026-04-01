Russian Orthodox Cathedral in Tehran damaged by airstrikes

The Saint Nicholas Orthodox Church in Tehran sustained damage today following nearby airstrikes, according to an announcement by the Embassy of Russia in Iran.

In a post on X, the embassy stated: “On April 1, two strikes were conducted near the Saint Nicholas Orthodox Church in Tehran. Main building, almshouse and several technical facilities were damaged. No victims.”

The diplomatic mission also shared images showing the extent of the damage, including a partially destroyed roof, debris scattered on the ground, and broken windows.

Despite the material damage, no casualties were reported, according to the embassy’s statement.

On April 1, two strikes were conducted near the Saint-Nicholas Orthodox Church in Tehran. Main building, almshouse and several technical facilities were damaged. No victims 🙏🏻 Statement by the Embassy: https://t.co/zg8QABxkOp pic.twitter.com/eMztNvy7Cu — Russian Embassy in Iran (@rusembiran) April 1, 2026

Orthodox Times