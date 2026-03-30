New Series for Parents: Digital Age Family Safety. From Family Theater Productions and the Daughters of St. Paul

In these short videos, host Roberto Arrizón introduces online safety, media skills, and more, with the help of renowned media-literacy educator Sr. Nancy Usselmann of the Daughters of St. Paul chiming in with «Sr. Nancy’s Tips for Parents.»

(ZENIT News / Hollywood, 03.29.2026).- Many worry about safety for their children online. Family Theater Productions and the Daughters of St. Paul (aka the “Media Nuns”) have a solution — a YouTube series to help and guide, called Digital Age Family Safety.

Its short videos are designed to help busy Catholic parents better navigate the digital world without fear.

Family Theater Productions’ National Director, Reverend David L. Guffey, C.S.C. said about the series: “A child holding a phone, iPad, or computer, holds a potential doorway to knowledge, education, and fun. But without vigilant care, that doorway may bring vulgarity, violence, and things children are not prepared for. Our new series helps parents get the most from technology for their families, with best practices to protect them from harm.”

In these short videos, host Roberto Arrizón introduces online safety, media skills, and more, with the help of renowned media-literacy educator Sr. Nancy Usselmann of the Daughters of St. Paul chiming in with «Sr. Nancy’s Tips for Parents.»

Sr. Usselmann commented: «The Digital Age Family Safety YouTube series offers essential guidance for Catholic families navigating the digital world, which profoundly shapes knowledge, relationships, and culture. This timely resource equips parents and guardians with practical tools for media mindfulness, critical discernment, and protection against dehumanizing content. Infused with Gospel values, the series helps to safeguard the home as a space for authentic faith, encounter, and responsibility amid digital immersion.»

Producer Jay Cooney concludes: “With Sr. Nancy Usselmann’s expert advice on media literacy, this series is great for parents and caregivers who want to combine faith, mindfulness, and discernment with their family’s use of media and technology in the digital age.”

Digital Age Family Safety can be found on YouTube or at Digitalfamilysafety.org.

Located on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, Family Theater Productions’ Emmy, Gabriel, and Christopher Award-winning media has engaged families since 1947 with stories that unlock the heart. The company’s work includes feature films, TV series, podcasts, and digital series. www.familytheater.org.

The Daughters of St. Paul are a congregation of women religious dedicated to being apostles in today’s digital world. They communicate the Gospel through all forms of media under their publishing name of Pauline Books & Media. They also educate today’s media consumers and creators to be critical engagers of their media experience through the work of Pauline Media Studies – http://www.pauline.org.

Thank you for reading our content. If you would like to receive ZENIT’s daily e-mail news, you can subscribe for free through this link.

Zenit