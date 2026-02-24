Boy George Returned 300-Year-Old Looted Icon of Christ to Cyprus Church

More than three decades after it was stolen during the 1974 invasion of Cyprus, a centuries-old icon of Jesus Christ made an unexpected journey home — from the wall of British pop star Boy George to the Church of Cyprus.

The Culture Club frontman had owned the 18th-century Greek Orthodox icon for 26 years, unaware that it had been looted during the upheaval that followed the Turkish invasion of Cyprus. The sacred painting, depicting Christ Pantokrator, originally belonged to the Church of St. Charalambos in the village of Neo Chorio-Kythreas, an area that fell under occupation in 1974.

Like thousands of religious artefacts taken from churches in northern Cyprus during that period, the icon eventually surfaced on the international art market.

Bought in good faith, Boy George purchased the icon from a London art dealer in the mid-1980s. Known for his eclectic taste and appreciation for religious art, the singer displayed the piece prominently in his home for decades.

Its dramatic reappearance came by chance. In 2010, a Dutch Orthodox archbishop — representing the Church of Cyprus in Europe — spotted the icon while watching a television programme that featured a tour of the singer’s home. Recognising its distinctive style and historical origin, church officials began investigating and confirmed it was among the works missing since 1974.

Once informed of the icon’s provenance, Boy George did not dispute the claim. Instead, he agreed to return it voluntarily.

Image: Church of Cyprus – Boy George (second right)

In January 2011, the icon was formally handed back during a ceremony at Saint Anargyre Greek Orthodox Church in North London. Church representatives publicly thanked the singer for his cooperation and described his decision as an act of goodwill and respect for cultural heritage.

As a gesture of appreciation, the Church presented him with a contemporary religious artwork to replace the historic piece he had surrendered.

The story underscores the ongoing impact of the 1974 conflict, during which an estimated 20,000 religious icons and artefacts were removed from churches across northern Cyprus. Many remain missing, while others continue to surface in private collections and galleries around the world.

For Cyprus, the return of each icon represents more than the recovery of art, it restores a fragment of spiritual and cultural identity disrupted by war.

For Boy George, what began as an aesthetic acquisition ended in an unexpected act of restitution — a reminder that even decades later, history has a way of finding its way home.

https://greekcitytimes.com/2026/02/24/boy-george-returned-300-year-old-looted-icon-of-christ-to-cyprus-church/?fbclid=IwY2xjawQLg2VleHRuA2FlbQIxMQBzcnRjBmFwcF9pZBAyMjIwMzkxNzg4MjAwODkyAAEe9Nrl9ybkplUgEUz86aCMZAuD3QP5e034U1cYOxHOzhHl1nRUQRXbqYPqz7g_aem_FfDd5pMsFQNEHd5GJgNzlw