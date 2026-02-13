Armenian prime minister to visit Iran to sign strategic partnership agreement

YEREVAN, February 13. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has reaffirmed his intention to visit Iran in 2026 to sign a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement between the two nations.

In response to inquiries about the upcoming visit to Tehran, Pashinyan stated, “Yes, we are currently engaged in discussions, and negotiations are in progress regarding a potential strategic partnership document. Once these negotiations are successfully concluded, the signing will follow.” When asked about the specific timing of the visit, he indicated that no definitive date has been set, suggesting it could take place either in the spring or the fall.

On February 11, Iran’s ambassador to Armenia, Khalil Shirgolami, announced that negotiations are actively progressing with Armenian officials to prepare for Pashinyan’s visit this year. He emphasized that a formal agreement establishing a comprehensive strategic partnership between Iran and Armenia is expected to be signed during the visit.

