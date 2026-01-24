Delusional Bartholomew in Panic Tries to Diffuse His Responsibility for Ukraine’s Catastrophe

By Helleniscope

Just a few months ago, the whole Constantinople Patriarchate leadership, guided very aggressively by its State Department / Intelligence "liaison" Karloutsos, met in New York, at the Ukrainian offices at the U.N. to make plans and "coordinate". But now they want the "sheep" to believe they are "blameless"…

By Nick Stamatakis

Patriarch Bartholomew’s recent public posture, presented through a friendly Western media lens (interview with Greek daily “Ta NEA” – link here and full translated text at the bottom), resembles less a moment of spiritual leadership than a coordinated exercise in damage control. The tone is defiant, the language absolutist, and the allocation of blame entirely one-sided: Russia is responsible for everything; Constantinople for nothing. This framing closely mirrors the broader Western narrative of the Ukraine war—a narrative increasingly exposed as selective, evasive, and incapable of acknowledging its own role in producinsonhole g catastrophe.

At any rate, the threat of Bartholomew’s messaging lies in a familiar strategy: total externalization of responsibility. The war is Russia’s fault. The ecclesiastical schism is Russia’s fault. The persecution of clergy and parishes is Russia’s fault. The humanitarian disaster is Russia’s fault. Bartholomew casts himself as a besieged moral witness—courageous, slandered, unafraid—but never as a decision-maker whose actions reshaped realities on the ground.

This is not a coincidence. It is imitation.

The Western Template of Denial

Western political culture has, in recent years, perfected a model of leadership in which disastrous outcomes are paired with moral grandstanding and zero accountability. When the Nord Stream pipelines were destroyed, the immediate response was not a transparent investigation but narrative management. Responsibility was rhetorically displaced, even as Europe suffered self-inflicted energy collapse, deindustrialization, and inflation. No senior Western official accepted responsibility. The suffering was real; accountability was absent.

The same pattern emerged when former German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former French President François Hollande openly admitted that the 2015 Minsk agreements (which, if followed by the West and Ukraine, would have brought permanent peace) were never intended to secure peace, but to buy time to arm Ukraine. This revelation should have shattered the West’s moral absolutism. Instead, deception was reframed as strategic wisdom, and escalation as necessity.

Bartholomew has now imported this logic directly into ecclesiastical discourse.

Ukraine as an Ecclesiastical Minsk

For decades, the Orthodox Church in Ukraine maintained a fragile yet real canonical equilibrium. It was imperfect, but it was recognized, functional, and followed by the overwhelming majority of believers. Bartholomew knew this. He acknowledged it repeatedly, at least once IN WRITING – in a letter to the Moscow Patriarch. He affirmed jurisdictional boundaries and warned against violence, seizures, and disorder.

Then came the reversal.

The unilateral grant of autocephaly was framed as a moral imperative—a healing act meant to correct injustice. In reality, it functioned as an ecclesiastical equivalent of Minsk: a political maneuver presented as peace, but structurally designed to provoke confrontation. The consequences were immediate and predictable. Churches were seized. Clergy were assaulted. Communities were torn apart. The canonical Church was stigmatized as hostile. The state intervened. Faith became a weapon.

Now, confronted with the ruins, Bartholomew speaks as though none of this could have been foreseen.

Moral Absolutism as Evasion

The defining feature of Bartholomew’s current rhetoric is moral absolutism. Russia’s war is described in metaphysical terms—evil, irrational, satanic—while Constantinople’s actions are placed beyond scrutiny. This is not theology; it is immunity through moralization.

By elevating his own role into a realm of untouchable righteousness, Bartholomew avoids concrete questions:

Why were canonical procedures bypassed?

Why was the pan-Orthodox consensus ignored?

Why were previously acknowledged jurisdictional realities reversed?

Why were warnings about violence disregarded?

Why has no responsibility been taken for the persecution of clergy loyal to the canonical Church?

Instead of answers, the public is offered indignation. Instead of accountability, accusations of propaganda.

This mirrors Western political behavior precisely: when outcomes are disastrous, intensify virtue signaling and suppress discussion of causality.

Kiev and Spiritual Recklessness

Kiev is not an administrative abstraction. It is the baptismal cradle of Eastern Slavic Christianity, the place where Prince Vladimir was baptized, the source from which a civilization emerged. To treat Kiev as a technical jurisdictional problem subject to geopolitical realignment is not only canonically reckless—it is spiritually blind.

Bartholomew’s decision ignored this depth. History was treated as an inconvenience, tradition as an obstacle. The result was not healing but fragmentation; not unity but coercion. Faith was subordinated to timing, alignment, and pressure.

Now, as consequences multiply, responsibility is displaced entirely onto a single external villain.

Panic Disguised as Courage

The repeated insistence—“I am not afraid”—is itself revealing. Leaders confident in the justice of their actions do not need to announce fearlessness. Such language signals strain, isolation, and an awareness that the historical verdict may be harsh.

Bartholomew is not being challenged because he is righteous. He is being questioned because his decisions had consequences. Ukraine’s humanitarian catastrophe did not begin with tanks alone. It began when spiritual authority was subordinated to politics, when canonical restraint was abandoned, and when unity was sacrificed for alignment.

To acknowledge this would require humility. Instead, we are offered defiance—panic dressed as prophetic courage.

