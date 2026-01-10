Pope Leo XIV Condemns Abortion and Surrogacy, Calls for Gaza and Ukraine Peace in Diplomatic Address

HyeTert – Vatican City, January 9, 2026 – In his inaugural speech to the Diplomatic Corps, Pope Leo XIV denounced abortion and surrogacy as violations of human dignity, urging support for mothers and families amid declining birth rates. He criticized funding for “safe abortion” access, labeling it deplorable.

The Pontiff addressed the Holy Land crisis, noting ongoing humanitarian suffering in Gaza despite a truce, and reiterated support for a two-state solution to ensure peace for Palestinians and Israelis. He also called for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine.

Emphasizing freedoms, he warned of shrinking free speech in the West, restrictions on conscience (e.g., objections to abortion/euthanasia), and rising religious persecution affecting Christians globally.

Additionally, the Pope praised the Joint Declaration of Peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan signed last August, hoping it paves the way for “a just and lasting peace in the South Caucasus” and resolves outstanding issues.

Drawing from St. Augustine’s City of God, he critiqued force-based diplomacy.

Full transcription:

https://www.vatican.va/content/leo-xiv/en/speeches/2026/january/documents/20260109-corpo-diplomatico.html