Why Are the Eastern and Oriental Orthodox Churches Still Not in Communion?

Boston, MA (HyeTert) — Archbishop Elpidophoros, Archbishop of America, delivered a keynote address focusing on the historical and theological reasons why the Eastern Orthodox and Oriental Orthodox Churches remain out of full communion.

Speaking at an event organized by the Huffington Ecumenical Institute, Archbishop Elpidophoros emphasized the importance of sustained dialogue, mutual understanding, and theological clarity to overcome long-standing divisions.

He underlined that continued engagement and sincere communication are essential steps toward strengthening relations and advancing unity among Orthodox Christian traditions.