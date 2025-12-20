Armenian Boxing Achieves the Best Results in Its History in the 2025 Season

In the 2025 season, Armenian boxing achieved unprecedented success, recording the best results in the entire history of the sport’s development in the country. This was reported by the Armenian Boxing Federation on its social media platforms.

The main achievement was a historic performance at the 2025 IBA World Boxing Championships among seniors, where Armenian boxers won five medals. This is the highest result ever achieved by the Armenian national team at World Championships.

In total, Armenian athletes won 78 medals at World and European Championships in 2025: 11 gold, 34 silver, and 33 bronze. According to the Federation, no other Olympic sport has previously seen 78 different Armenian athletes reach the podium at World and European Championships within a single season.

The high level of organization of international competitions was also highlighted. This year, the Armenian Boxing Federation once again hosted the European Youth and Under-23 Championships at the highest standard.

Young boxers performed particularly well. At the European Junior Championships held in Yerevan, the Armenian team won 4 gold, 5 silver, and 4 bronze medals. Armenian athletes also claimed three championship titles at the European Under-23 Championships.

The Armenian Boxing Federation emphasizes that despite the impressive results, the team does not intend to stop there. The Federation, coaching staff, and athletes are determined to continue working hard to bring new major international victories to the country in 2026.

However, on our part, we expect the Federation to join World Boxing so that Armenian boxers can qualify for the 2028 Olympic Games.

