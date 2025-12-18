Armenian agritech startups use AI, drones and blockchain to empower small farms

Young entrepreneurs in Armenia are deploying artificial intelligence, drones and blockchain to tackle agricultural challenges, from monitoring beehives to precision crop spraying and supply-chain traceability.

In rural Armenia, small agritech startups are applying AI, drones and blockchain technologies to meet the needs of local farmers and producers.

At SkyAgro, drones are used for precision spraying and crop monitoring, allowing farmers to apply inputs with higher efficiency, use fewer chemicals and save water, enhancements critical in water-scarce regions like the Ararat Valley.

Another startup, BeeSync, employs machine-learning hardware attached to beehives that analyses photographic data and environmental sensors to alert beekeepers when colonies show signs of disease or stress, potentially boosting yields.

Blockchain is also being tested in the wool market by ArmWool, which creates immutable records of each step in the production process, from farmer to artisan, to build product traceability and add value for consumers.

While these technologies hold promise for improving productivity, startups face economic hurdles in a small domestic market and are encouraged to pitch solutions globally to sustain growth.

