A UEFA-Standard Football Stadium to Be Built in Armenia’s Tavush Region

On December 18, at a regular meeting, the Government of Armenia approved funding for the construction of a modern football stadium in the Tavush region. A total of 329 million 855 thousand drams will be allocated from the government’s reserve fund for the implementation of the project in the administrative area of the settlement of Getahovit, Ijevan community. The decision was adopted at a regular government session.

Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Zhanna Andreasyan, presenting the project, emphasized that state investments of this scale are aimed not only at the development of sports but also at expanding the economic and infrastructural potential of the regions.

According to her, the construction of international-level stadiums is directly linked to Armenia’s plans to host the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2029. It should be recalled that the football federations of Armenia and Georgia submitted a joint bid, which has already received UEFA approval. One of the key requirements for hosting the tournament is the availability of a UEFA Category 4 stadium.

Armenia’s State Strategy for the Development of Physical Culture and Sports for 2024–2030 предусматривает the construction of three such arenas, including one national stadium. Earlier, the government had already approved a project for the reconstruction of the Vanadzor stadium, which will also be brought into compliance with UEFA standards. A contract has been signed with an international organization that has experience not only in designing but also in overseeing the implementation of such facilities.

VenueEra Holding has been selected as the designer of the new stadiums. The company has international expertise in football stadium construction. It is planned that the two regional stadiums will each have a minimum capacity of 10,000 spectators, while the national stadium will seat 35,000. The national arena will be built within the framework of the “Academic City” program. One of the 10,000-seat stadiums will be built in Vanadzor, and the second in Ijevan (Getahovit).

VenueEra Holding is involved in the construction of major stadiums and arenas; projects are mentioned in Slovakia (Budapest), Russia (Saint Petersburg), as well as in El Salvador, Portugal, and African countries. The company’s headquarters are located in Georgia and Slovakia.

In addition, with government support and in partnership with the private sector, a similar stadium is planned to be built in Vagharshapat (referring to the stadium of FC Noah).

As for the Ijevan project, agreements have already been reached with 20 landowners on the purchase of land plots, with the assistance of the Tavush regional administration. Subsequently, the Ijevan municipality will receive a subsidy to carry out all necessary procedures.

Commenting on the decision, the Prime Minister of Armenia particularly emphasized the importance of the parallel development of road and other infrastructure in the construction areas, noting that a significant increase in transport and human flows is expected after the stadiums are commissioned.

It should also be recalled that new stadiums in Armenia are being built by private clubs Noah and Urartu.

SUMMARY

Under favorable circumstances, five new stadiums will be built in Armenia over the next four years:

National Stadium in Academic City (Yerevan) with a capacity of 30,000–35,000 spectators Vanadzor Stadium with a capacity of 11,000 spectators Ijevan Stadium with a capacity of 10,000 spectators Noah Stadium with 15,000 seats Urartu Stadium with a capacity of 10,000–12,000 fans

https://sportaran.com/en/post/v-tavushskoj-oblasti-armenii-postroyat-futbolnyj-stadion-po-standartam-uefa/