In the Name of Secularism, France Bans Film About the Sacred Heart of Jesus

(ZENIT News / Marseille, 07,11.2025) – The city of Marseille, France, cancelled the screening of the film «Sacred Heart. Its Reign Will Have No End» on October 22 at the Château de La Buzine, citing a «violation of the principle of secularism» in a public space.

Released in early October, the film blends fiction and documentary and has been seen by 280,000 viewers in one month. It presents the apparitions of the Sacred Heart of Jesus to Saint Margaret Mary Alacoque (1673-1675). Directed by Steven and Sabrina Gunnell, it was released on October 1, 2025.

The Marseille City Council issued a statement on October 23, justifying the ban based on a 1905 law that prohibits the exhibition of religious content in public places. It mentioned that the ban is not general and the film can be shown in other places. The explanation was not very convincing and has sparked both political and social controversy.

The film shows spiritual fervour, widespread concern for the Christian life, and the controversy that secularism brings by revealing the discreet and real return of religion to French society.

The release of the simple trailer to promote it yielded initial results, intriguing many people who attended the screening and provoking emotion, tears, and interest in the religious experience in Christians and non-believers alike, as reported by Le Figaro in an article on November 2.

Steven Gunnell, one of the production directors, rejected the censorship in Marseille because the decision sets a precedent for other bans. And he warned that opposition to the film does not justify the portrayal of love, faith and French history that it contains, while the ban compares its content to the glorification of Nazism.

Gunnell called attention to the fact that Catholics are passively responding to attacks against their faith and encouraged them to bear public witness, as others do with their religious or political symbols. He emphasized that the film is selling 10,000 tickets daily amidst the crisis in the French film industry. He also expressed gratitude for the support of Muslims, Jews, and other believers who value the work for its historical significance.

Censorship is not new: a theater in Ariège rejected the film for being «extremist,» forcing viewers to travel two hours to Toulouse to see it.

Deputy Franck Allisio condemned the selective application of secularism: «It is a decision that is as absurd as it is hypocritical. Secularism is defended when it comes to Christianity, but ignored when it comes to giving a speech in a mosque,» he told Le Figaro. Allisio emphasized that the cancellation shows «a double standard that outrages many Marseille residents. It is a worrying sign for freedom of expression in Marseille,» he said.

The Tribune Chrétienne website noted: «What an irony! Marseille, the city that, 305 years ago, consecrated itself to the Sacred Heart of Christ to be spared the plague, today sees its rulers turn their backs on the One whose sovereignty they had recognized. The city that welcomed the Pope with pomp a year ago can no longer tolerate the mention of Jesus’ name on a screen.»

The film Sacré-Cour continues its audience success. Its historical and spiritual value stands out above the controversies.

Zenit