How do Armenian communities stay connected across borders and generations? 

HYETERT – HyeConnect is back with another event!
“Roots and Routes: A Discussion on Armenian Diaspora Networks” brings together leading experts and practitioners to explore how Armenian communities stay connected across generations and borders. The conversation will delve into the contemporary dynamics of the Armenian diaspora, tracing how shared roots continue to shape new routes of connection.
It will also critically examine the idea of a “Network Nation,” asking what truly connects Armenians across the globe and how technology, culture, and identity influence trust, belonging, and the evolving boundaries between Armenia and Diaspora.
Panelists are:
Aleksandr V. Gevorkyan, Macroeconomist and Professor, Henry George Chair in Economics
Hratch Tchilingirian, Sociologist, author and innovation executive
Razmik Panossian, Director of the Armenian Communities Department at the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation
Yervant Zorian, Vice President of AGBU, Co-founder of HyeConnect
Moderator: Lilia Javakhyan, Executive Director of HyeConnect
To submit questions for the panelists before the event, please post them on the HyeConnect platform event page. A few will be selected by the moderator.
Date: November 11
Time: 8 PM Yerevan | 5 PM CET | 11 AM EDT | 8 AM PST
Language: English
Register now: https://roots-and-routes-hyeconnect.eventbrite.com
