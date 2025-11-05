How do Armenian communities stay connected across borders and generations?

HYETERT – HyeConnect is back with another event!

“Roots and Routes: A Discussion on Armenian Diaspora Networks” brings together leading experts and practitioners to explore how Armenian communities stay connected across generations and borders. The conversation will delve into the contemporary dynamics of the Armenian diaspora, tracing how shared roots continue to shape new routes of connection.

It will also critically examine the idea of a “Network Nation,” asking what truly connects Armenians across the globe and how technology, culture, and identity influence trust, belonging, and the evolving boundaries between Armenia and Diaspora.

Panelists are:

Aleksandr V. Gevorkyan, Macroeconomist and Professor, Henry George Chair in Economics

Hratch Tchilingirian, Sociologist, author and innovation executive

Razmik Panossian, Director of the Armenian Communities Department at the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation

Yervant Zorian, Vice President of AGBU, Co-founder of HyeConnect

Moderator: Lilia Javakhyan, Executive Director of HyeConnect

To submit questions for the panelists before the event, please post them on the HyeConnect platform event page. A few will be selected by the moderator.

Date: November 11

Time: 8 PM Yerevan | 5 PM CET | 11 AM EDT | 8 AM PST

Language: English

Register now: https://roots-and-routes-hyeconnect.eventbrite.com

Source: https://www.facebook.com/hyeconnectorg