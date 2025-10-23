City of Glendale Announces Opportunity to Claim Uncashed Checks and Deposits

GLENDALE – The City of Glendale is working to return unclaimed checks and deposits, that have been unclaimed for more than three years, to their rightful owners.

In compliance with state rules (California Government Code Sections 50050-50056), the City will publish a notice in the local newspaper for two consecutive weeks. This notice will list all unclaimed checks and deposits. If no one claims the money within 45 to 60 days of the first notice, the funds will become the City’s property.

Some smaller amounts, such as unclaimed funds under $15 that have been outstanding for over a year, may automatically be transferred to the City’s General Fund without public notice.

Notice is hereby given that the Director of Finance of the City of Glendale, County of Los Angeles, State of California, declares that the following monetary sums have been held by the Director of Finance and have remained unclaimed and will become the property of the City of Glendale on December 9, 2025.

What You Need to Know:

*List of unclaimed checks and deposits can be found on the City’s website or through the City’s new unclaimed property portal.

*You can file your claim by December 9, 2025, by one of the following two methods:

– Submit a claim form to the Finance Department through the city’s website.

– Submit your claim online through the unclaimed property portal.

Additional Information:

*Claim forms are available at the front counter in the City’s Finance Department, located at 141 N. Glendale Ave., Room 346, Glendale, CA 91206.

*For questions about unclaimed checks, you can contact Finance Department’s Accounts Payable team at (818) 548-3907.

*For questions about unclaimed deposits, you can contact Finance Department’s General Accounting team at (818) 548-3243.

This process and this notice comply with California Government Code Sections 50050-50056.

