How many Catholics are there in the world? The Catholic Church publishes its most recent statistics

The world percentage of Catholics increased slightly (+0,1) compared to the previous year, reaching 17,8%. The Continents register slight variations.

(ZENIT News / Rome, 10.19.2025).- As every year, in view of World Mission Sunday, which this year celebrates its 99th anniversary on Sunday, October 19, 2025, on the theme “Missionaries of Hope Among all Peoples”, Fides News Agency offers some statistics chosen to give a panorama of the Church in the world.

All the data in this dossier, and the subsequent processing of tables, are taken from the latest edition of the «Church’s Book of Statistics» and regard members of the Catholic Church, church structures, healthcare, welfare and education.

The data in the volume relating to the total world population and the number of baptized Catholics are updated to June 30, 2023. The other data are updated to December 31, 2023.

The Catholic Church in the World: Summary of data

To June 30, 2023 the world population was 7.914.582.000, with an increase of 75.639.000 units compared to the previous year. The positive trend is confirmed for all continents, including Europe.

To June 30, 2023, Catholics in the world numbered 1.405.454.000 units with an overall increase of 15.881.000 Catholics compared to the previous year. Even in this case, the increase affects all five continents, including Europe. A decrease in Europe was registered in 2022 compared to 2021.

As in previous years, increases were registered above all in Africa (+8.309.000) and in America (+5.668.000). Followed by Asia (+954.000), Europe (+740.000) and Oceania (+210.000).

The total number of Bishops in the world increased by 77 units compared to the previous year, reaching 5.430. The number of diocesan Bishops increased (+84) and Religious Bishops decreased (-7). Diocesan Bishops number 4.258, while that of Religious Bishops is 1.172.

The total number of priests in the world continues to decline, reaching 406.996 (-734 in the last year). Once again, it is Europe that shows a consistent decrease (-2.486), followed by America (-800) and Oceania (-44). Like last year, significant increase were registered in Africa (+1.451) and in Asia (+1.145). Compared to last year, diocesan priests in the world decreased by 429 units, reaching 278.742. Compared to last year there is also a decrease of religious priests, reaching 128.254 (-305).

Permanent deacons in the world continue to increase (+1234), reaching 51.433. The increase was registered in America (+1257), and in Oceania (+57). A slight decrease was registered in Asia (-1) in Africa (-3) and in Europe (-27).

The number of non-religious priests decreased by 666 units compared to the previous year, reaching 48.748. A decrease was registered in Europe (-308) in America (-293) in Asia (-126) and in Oceania (-46) while an increase was registered only in Africa (+107).

Even this year there is an overall decrease in the number of women religious, reaching 589.423 (-9.805). An increase was registered, once again, in Africa (+1.804) and in Asia (+46), while a decrease was registered in Europe (-7.338), America (-4.066) and Oceania (-251).

The number of major seminarians, diocesan and religious decreased this year, they are globally 106.495 (they were 108.481 in the previous year). An increase was registered only in Africa (+383), while a decrease was registered in America (-362), in Asia (-1331) in Europe (-661) and also in Oceania (-15) where last year saw a slight increase (+15).

The total number of minor seminarians, diocesan and religious decreased by 95.021 (-140). In detail, the trend in Africa has reversed, moving from the increase recorded in the previous annual statistics (+1.065) to the decrease recorded in the latest statistics (-90). A decrease was registered in Europe (-169) and Oceania (-31), while a significant increase was registered in Asia (+123) and a slight increase in America (+27).

In the field of education, the Catholic Church runs 74.550 kindergartens with 7.639.051 pupils; 102.455 primary schools with 36.199.844 pupils; 52.085 secondary schools with 20.724.361 pupils. Furthermore, 2.688.615 pupils study in secondary schools and 4,468,875 in university institutes affiliated with the Catholic Church.

Charity and healthcare centres run in the world by the Church are 103.951 and include: 5.377 hospitals and 13.895 dispensaries; 504 Care Homes for people with Leprosy; 15.566 Homes for the elderly or the chronically ill or people with a disability; 10.858 creches; 10.827 marriage counselling centres; 3.147 social rehabilitation centers and 35.184 other kinds of institutes.

Ecclesiastical circumscriptions (Metropolitans, Archdioceses, Dioceses, Territorial Abbeys, Apostolic Vicariates, Apostolic Prefectures, Missions sui iuris, Territorial Prelatures, Apostolic Administrations and Military Ordinariates) dependent on the Dicastery for Evangelization are 1.130 (+7). Most of the ecclesiastical circumscriptions entrusted to the Dicastery based in Piazza di Spagna are in Africa (530) and in Asia (483). Followed by America (71) and Oceania (46).

