Roots in harmony: The illustrious voice of Armenian singer, Sibil

Talar Keoseyan

Sibil, named after Armenian poet Zabel Asadour, is a trailblazer in contemporary Armenian music. Born in Istanbul to Armenian parents, she broke cultural and linguistic barriers by singing in her mother tongue. Her music reflects a deep connection to her Armenian roots. The Armenian Weekly spoke to Sibil about her background, accomplishments and the importance of following your dreams.

Sibil’s family traces its roots to Sepastia and Tokat. During the Armenian Genocide, her grandmother’s entire family was killed; only her grandmother and her sister survived, temporarily taken in by a Turkish family before reconnecting with relatives who helped them escape to Istanbul. Sibil’s grandfather lost his entire family, but survived because he was away on a business trip. He later married Sibil’s grandmother.

Sibil’s father instilled pride in their heritage, encouraging his two daughters to speak Armenian. “I am so proud that I was raised to be a strong Armenian,” Sibil told the Weekly. Though she attended only Armenian elementary school, she speaks the language fluently. She also developed an early love for music, performing for family and friends despite her shyness.

Her music career began with the Ferikoy St. Vartanants Choir, where she was first exposed to the prayers and hymns of the Armenian Church. Over the years, Sibil shared the stage with renowned singers and conductors, including Hasmik Papian, Antonio Pirolli, Sera Tokay, Nukhet Duru and Sezen Aksu, and collaborated on projects with Mercan Dede and Göksel Baktagir. In 2010, she realized her lifelong dream with the release of her self-titled debut album, supported by Majak Tosikyan, Mercan Dede, Goksel Baktagir and Petro.

Before committing fully to music, Sibil pursued a career in finance while singing in her church choir alongside her father.

After a period of personal challenges, she decided to pursue her dream of singing professionally, with guidance from composer Majak Tosikyan.

Sibil’s career gained momentum quickly. Turkish musician Mercan Dede invited her to perform at the Paris Festival, where she sang in Armenian, proudly representing her culture. On November 10, 2010, she released her first album and began producing music videos in Armenian, including Namag, based on a poem by Hovhannes Shiraz and set to music by Tosikyan. The song became a hit, and Sibil performed Giligia live on Turkish television — a moment one viewer described as historic.

Sibil singing (left), Sibil with her jewelry line, Sibil La Reine (center), Sibil singing in Armenian (right)

In April 2011, Namag became the first Armenian-language music video to broadcast on multiple Turkish TV channels. That August, she performed at the opening and closing ceremonies of the Pan-Armenian Games in Yerevan, Armenia, and appeared on zither (kanun) master Göksel Baktagir’s program, Melodies like a Dream, which aired on TRT Music Channel — the first time Armenian songs were broadcast on Turkish state television.

“There were some comments, but the majority — from Turks and everyone else — were very positive,” said Sibil.

“I kept my faith, kept praying and trekked forward, staying true to my original mission of singing only in Armenian.”

Soon, Sibil would realize another long-held dream by performing in the ruins of Ani, first in 2015 and again in 2019. In 2014, she released her second album, Ser (Love), collaborating with Majak Tosikyan, duduk maestro Djivan Gasparyan and over a dozen popular Armenian pop artists. Both albums ranked among the year’s top 10 releases, according to music critic Naim Dilmener.

Sibil has also received numerous honors, including the Best Singer in the Diaspora award at the World ArmenianEntertainment Awards in 2014. All profits from her album sales were donated to a kindergarten in Armenia. She also received the Medal of Komitas from Armenia’s Minister of Diaspora and the Golden Medal from the mayor of Yerevan for her contributions to Armenian music and charitable work. In 2015, President Serzh Sargsyan awarded her the Medal of Gratitude for her role in the Pan-Armenian Games. That same year, she helped launch Melody for Harmony, a project fostering musical bridges between Armenia and Turkey, with performances held in Yerevan and Istanbul.

Since then, Sibil has continued to perform internationally, including with Andre in Los Angeles (2017), at the “Viva Armenia” parade in São Paulo, Brazil (2019) and on concert tours across South America, Europe and Australia. In 2022, she released Lusi Hadig (Grain of Light) with Ayşenur Kolivar, blending Western Armenian and the Hemşin language for the first time in a recording.

Sibil at Carnaval in Brazil

Sibil’s 2023 performances included a sold-out concert at Istanbul’s Cemal Reşit Rey concert hall, with proceeds benefiting Feriköy and Kalfayan primary schools, and the opening of the Pan-Armenian Olympic Games in Gyumri, Armenia. In 2024, she performed two concerts in Sydney and Melbourne under the auspices of AGBU. Throughout her career, she has released 12 music videos and collaborated with prominent Armenian artists, including Hasmik Hakhverdyan, who wrote a song for her about Lake Van.

“Hasmik said that I was the persona of Akhtamar for our people,” Sibil explained. “We work together on songs because our hearts, souls and minds are focused on our Armenian roots.”

When asked for advice to aspiring singers, she said, “There will be obstacles, that’s a given. But persevere, let go of the negative, believe in yourself, keep your heart clean and keep the outside noise out.”

This year marks Sibil’s 15th year pursuing her dream of being a professional singer, a journey defined by devotion to Armenian culture and music.

Follow Sibil on social media through her Facebook, Instagram, YouTube accounts and her website. In addition to her music, Sibil has a jewelry line, Sibil la Reine, made in Armenia, which you may follow on Instagram.

