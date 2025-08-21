Armenian Wines Voskevaz Karasi Areni Noir And Haghtanak Win Gold at Prestigious U.S. Wine Competition

Two wines from Armenia’s Voskevaz Winery Karasi Collection have earned top honors at the prestigious 2025 USA Wine Ratings, securing gold medals for the Haghtanak (vintage 2021, 94 points) and the Areni Noir (vintage 2020, 91 points). These victories spotlight Voskevaz’s craftsmanship and reaffirm Armenian winemaking on the global wine map.

Crafted from rare indigenous grapes and rooted in centuries-old traditions, both wines embody Armenia’s unique winemaking heritage. The Areni Noir comes from vines over a century old, fermented in traditional clay karas amphorae and matured in Armenian oak, while the Haghtanak undergoes the same ancient karas process before aging in oak barrels. This combination of local varieties and time-honored vessels allows the wines to express the authentic character of Armenia.

The USA Wine Ratings is the only U.S. wine competition designed to recognize and reward wines not just for quality but also for value and consumer appeal in packaging. Entries are scored on a 100-point scale across these three criteria by panels of leading trade buyers and Masters of Wine, underscoring the rigorous standards required to win. Against this backdrop, Voskevaz’s gold medals mark a new triumph on the international stage and strengthen Armenia’s reputation as a rising producer of world-class wines.

https://zartonkmedia.com/2025/08/21/armenian-wines-voskevaz-karasi-areni-noir-and-haghtanak-win-gold-at-prestigious-u-s-wine-competition/