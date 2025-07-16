Hague Group bans transfer of weapons to Israel

MEXICO CITY, July 17. /TASS/. The Hague Group member countries have agreed not to transfer weapons and military equipment to Israel and ban Israeli ships that may be carrying weapons from calling at their ports, according to the statement of the Group’s emergency conference on Gaza.

“Prevent the provision or transfer of arms, munitions, military fuel, related military equipment, and dual-use items to Israel, as appropriate, to ensure that our industry does not contribute the tools to enable or facilitate genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity, and other violations of international law,” the document reads.

The Hague Group countries have undertaken to “prevent the transit, docking, and servicing of vessels at any port <…> in all cases where there is a clear risk of the vessel being used to carry arms, munitions, military fuel, related military equipment, and dual-use items to Israel.” The ban also applies to shipments of military products in the interests of Israel on vessels under the flags of the association’s member states.

The countries agreed to “commence an urgent review of all public contracts, in order to prevent public institutions and public funds, where applicable, from supporting Israel’s illegal occupation of the Palestinian Territory <…> , to ensure that our nationals, and companies and entities under our jurisdiction, as well as our authorities, do not act in any way that would entail recognition or provide aid or assistance in maintaining the situation created by Israel’s illegal presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.”

The Hague Group also called on all UN member states “to enforce our obligations, while promoting mechanisms for cooperation between all parties.”

The statement also stressed the need for independent investigations into potential crimes and ensuring universal jurisdiction. The member countries called for respecting international law and the UN Charter, as well as implementing the UN General Assembly’s resolutions and rulings of the International Court of Justice.

The ministerial emergency conference on Gaza was held in Bogota on July 15 and 16. The event was organized by Colombia and South Africa, which are holding presidency of the Hague Group. The Group was founded in January by countries supporting Palestine. Its members are Belize, Bolivia, Colombia, Cuba, Honduras, Malaysia, Namibia, Senegal, and South Africa.

TASS