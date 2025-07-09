Ecumenical Patriarchate canonizes Fr. Dimitrios Gagastathis

On July 8–9, 2025, under the presidency of Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, the Holy and Sacred Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate convened in Constantinople.

During its second session, and following a proposal by the Canonical Committee, the Synod made the official decision to canonize Fr. Dimitrios Gagastathis of the Holy Metropolis of Trikki, Gardiki, and Pyli and to enroll him in the Synaxarion (official calendar of saints) of the Eastern Orthodox Church.

This high honor was bestowed upon Fr. Dimitrios in recognition of his exemplary Christian virtues, especially his profound almsgiving, philanthropy, and his unwavering devotion and trust in the will of God.

Throughout the two-day meeting, the Synod reviewed the full agenda and took decisions on all ecclesiastical matters brought before it.

Orthodox Times